Bleach 20th Anniversary Drops More Thrilling Teasers With New Billboard

Bleach fans visiting the exhibition next month can expect big things as more teases flood the internet and around Tokyo, Japan.

It is crazy to look back and think about how the young boy, Ichigo Kurosaki, first discovered Soul Society and met the giant Jidanbo at the gates of the Gotei 13, 20 years ago. It has been a while since one of the biggest anime, Bleach, shone as one of the ‘Big 3’ anime manga in Shonen Jump. However, the 20th anniversary art exhibition, in Tokyo, Japan—Bleach Ex—has been hyping fans back up before the anime series is expected to make a resurgence.

The latest promotions surprised fans in Japan as Redditor, Cultured Llama, saw a new digital billboard in Akihabara this week on Thursday, November 25. It played the trailer for the exhibit that was released earlier this month, featuring the new rocking theme song, “Rapport”, by Tatsuya Kitani. This new theme song also dropped on most music streaming platforms earlier this week on Wednesday, November 24.

The Bleach creator, Tite Kubo, was recently working on the art of the video game, Sakura Wars, and released that first special chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump back in July 2018—titled Burn the Witch. It also received a mini-series anime run that seemed like a new TV series from Kubo but was in fact a short story told in the Bleach world—England’s Soul Society to be exact. No one saw this coming, but it was a tease that sparked everything leading up to the upcoming 20th celebration.

Bleach

This was the first time in years that the iconic characters were inked in publication again for a long time. It was already confirmed that Kubo would be bringing new chapters to the series, but then recently solidified that a new anime series will follow. This manga and anime will add to the series by covering the Thousand-Year Blood War arc that fans have only heard about in hints. This arc sees Ichigo and his companions facing off against a special-powered family known as the Quincies, whom one of the party members is a part of.

There have not been any more official storyline updates, but all should be revealed on December 18 as the art exhibit kicks off and Jump Fiesta 2022 will be having a special Bleach presentation on the same day at 1:00 PM PT (6:00 PM JST). New and returning fans can watch the show in all its greatness on Crunchyroll and Funimation now!