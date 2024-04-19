Msi Qd-Oled: A Quantum Leap In Display Technology

When it comes to PC gaming, the need for the best possible display is always at the forefront of a gamer’s mind. Enter MSI and their QD-OLED monitors. This display technology holds a lot of promise while avoiding the pitfalls of other OLED options. This cutting-edge QD-OLED display technology combines the best of both worlds — the exceptional contrast and deep blacks of OLED with the vibrant colours and higher brightness of quantum dot technology. The result is a gaming experience that’s nothing short of breathtaking.

Personally, I have seen my fair share of monitors that look absolutely amazing for gaming, but few brands’ offerings blew me away like what I saw from MSI at CES. It is no secret that MSI, a brand synonymous with high-performance gaming hardware, has embraced this groundbreaking technology with open arms. Their new range of QD-OLED monitors, from 27 to 49 inches, is set to redefine what gamers can expect from their displays.

So, what makes QD-OLEDs so special? Quantum dots, tiny semiconductor particles that emit light when excited, have been around for a while. They’ve been used to great effect in QLED TVs, improving colour reproduction and brightness. However, their use in OLED displays is a relatively recent development.

In traditional OLED panels, each pixel emits its own light, allowing for perfect blacks and infinite contrast. However, the organic materials used in these pixels have limitations when it comes to brightness and colour volume. That’s where quantum dots come in.

By integrating a layer of quantum dots into an OLED panel, QD-OLED displays can achieve a wider colour gamut and higher peak brightness without compromising the deep blacks and pixel-level contrast that OLED is known for. With MSI now building QD-OLED technology into their gaming monitor range, it means more vibrant and lifelike images, even in brightly lit environments. Your games look better than ever on these MSI QD-OLED displays. This is exactly what you want when you play games: a vibrant display without the many drawbacks of competing display technologies.

One of the main concerns with OLED technology has been the risk of burn-in—a phenomenon where static elements of an image can become permanently imprinted on the screen over time. While this issue has been largely mitigated in recent years through various software and hardware optimizations, it’s still a valid concern for many users.

MSI has addressed this challenge with its QD-OLED monitors. By incorporating a range of protective features such as pixel shifting, automatic brightness adjustment and static image detection, these displays are designed to minimize the risk of burn-in and ensure a long lifespan.

In addition, the use of a three-layer OLED stack in QD-OLED panels helps to distribute the burden of brightness production across multiple pixels, further reducing the likelihood of burn-in compared to traditional OLED displays. And on top of all of those precautions, MSI also offers a top-of-the-line 3-year OLED warranty, giving you the peace of mind that you can use your monitor for all your gaming needs without worrying about the latest shooter or RTS burn-in.

Although QD-OLED displays are still relatively new, MSI has a range ready to show what this new technology can do. These displays come in a variety of sizes and specifications to suit different needs and preferences.

MPG 321URX QD-OLED

The MPG 321URX is a 32-inch offering that combines 4K resolution with a blistering 240Hz refresh rate. This means you can enjoy incredibly detailed visuals without sacrificing smoothness and responsiveness — perfect for anyone with a system that supports it and wants to push their games as far as they can.

Although the monitor is packed with features, the display is what makes it worth your time and money. With a peak brightness of 1000 nits and a colour gamut that covers 99.3% of the DCI-P3 colour space, this monitor delivers stunning HDR performance that brings games and movies to life like never before.

We are currently in the process of reviewing the MSI MPG MPG 321URX QD-OLED monitor, and our reviewer was willing to share a sneak peek of what he thinks so far, “The monitor’s brightness and vibrant colours, with presets perfectly calibrated for specific gaming types, simply top any monitor that has been a part of my setup. The QD-OLED display is setting the new standard for gamers moving forward.”

MPG 321URX QD-OLED Specs:

Next-Gen QD-OLED Panel – With stunning image quality and fast response time.

Fastest 0.03ms GtG response time and 240Hz refresh rate.

QD Premium Color – Ensures the colour meets the market standard – Delta E≤2.

Incredible HDR visual – VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400.

Gaming Intelligence App – Create the perfect viewing settings for your games.

MSI OLED Care 2.0 – Reduced the risk of OLED image sticking / burn-in.

KVM – Control multiple devices via one set of keyboard, mouse, and monitor.

Mystic Light – The ultimate gaming finish.

Console Mode – Provide HDMI™ 2.1 (4K@240Hz) with a full 48 Gbps bandwidth.

Adjustable Stand – Easily change the position of the monitor for maximum ergonomics.

3-Year Burn-In Warranty – Including coverage for OLED burn-in.

Buy the MPG 321URX QD-OLED at Canada Computers, Memory Express or Newegg.

MAG 271QPX QD-OLED

For gamers who prefer a more traditional form factor, the MAG 271QPX is a compelling option. This 27-inch monitor features a 1440p resolution and a lightning-fast 360Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for competitive gaming where every millisecond counts.

Despite its smaller size, the MAG 271QPX doesn’t compromise on image quality. The QD-OLED panel delivers the same impressive contrast, colour accuracy, and HDR performance as its larger siblings, ensuring that you don’t miss out on any of the visual goodness.

MAG 271QPX QD-OLED Specs:

Next-Gen QD-OLED Panel – With stunning image quality and fast response time.

Fastest 0.03ms GtG response time and 360Hz refresh rate.

QD Premium Color – Ensures the colour meets the market standard – Delta E≤2.

Incredible HDR visual – VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400.

MSI OLED Care 2.0 – Reduced the risk of OLED burn-in.

Console Mode – Provide HDMI™ 2.1 (WQHD@360Hz) with a full 48 Gbps bandwidth.

Adjustable Stand – Easily change the position of the monitor for maximum ergonomics.

3-Year Burn-In Warranty – Including coverage for OLED burn-in.

Buy the MAG 271QPX QD-OLED at Best Buy Marketplace, Canada Computers, Memory Express, Newegg or Amazon.

MAG 341CQP QD-OLED

The MAG 341CQP QD-OLED is another great option in MSI’s lineup. It’s got a slightly larger 34-inch screen with an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio. This monitor has a comfortable, immersive 1800R curved design with a lightning-fast 175Hz refresh rate, so it’s a great choice for gaming or any work you may want to get up to.

The 3440×1440 resolution strikes a perfect balance between sharpness and performance, while the QD-OLED panel ensures that every pixel is a treat for the eyes. With its sleek, frameless design and adjustable stand, the MAG 341CQP is a stylish addition to any desk setup. And thanks to MSI’s OLED Care 2.0 technology, you can enjoy the benefits of QD-OLED without worrying about burn-in.

MAG 341CQP QD-OLED Specs:

Next-Gen QD-OLED Panel – With stunning image quality and fast response time.

Fastest 0.03ms GtG response time and 175Hz refresh rate.

QD Premium Color – Ensures the colour meets the market standard – Delta E≤2.

Incredible HDR visual – VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400.

Gaming Intelligence App – Create the perfect viewing settings for your games.

MSI OLED Care 2.0 – Reduced the risk of OLED image sticking / burn-in.

KVM – Control multiple devices via one set of keyboard, mouse, and monitor.

Console Mode – Provide HDMI™ 2.1 with a full 48 Gbps bandwidth.

3-Year Burn-In Warranty – Including coverage for OLED burn-in.

Buy the MAG 341CQP QD-OLED at Best Buy, Canada Computers, Memory Express, Newegg or Amazon.

MPG 491CQP QD-OLED

For those who crave an even more immersive experience, the MPG 491CQP is a sight to behold. This massive 49-inch ultrawide monitor features a 5120×1440 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, providing an expansive canvas for both gaming and productivity.

The 1800R curvature of the screen wraps around your field of view, drawing you into the action and making you feel like you’re part of the game. And with the QD-OLED panel’s incredible contrast and colour performance, every detail pops off the screen with stunning clarity.

MPG 491CQP QD-OLED Specs:

Next-Gen QD-OLED Panel – With stunning image quality and fast response time.

Fastest 0.03ms GtG response time and 144 Hz refresh rate.

QD Premium Color – Ensures the colour meets the market standard – Delta E≤2.

Incredible HDR visual – VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400.

Gaming Intelligence App – Create the perfect viewing settings for your games.

MSI OLED Care 2.0 – Reduced the risk of OLED image sticking / burn-in.

KVM – Control multiple devices via one set of keyboard, mouse, and monitor.

Console Mode – Provide HDMI™ 2.1 with a full 48 Gbps bandwidth.

3-Year Burn-In Warranty – Including coverage for OLED burn-in.

Buy the MPG 491CQP QD-OLED at Best Buy, Canada Computers, or Memory Express.

Good news for anyone looking to pick up one of MSI’s stunning QD-OLED monitors: if you leave a review at the retailer you bought it at before the end of April, you can snag a Steam Code for $100 USD. Head to this link for more information on how to review your device and get your code.

MSI’s QD-OLED monitors represent a major leap forward in display technology, combining the best features of OLED and quantum dots to deliver an unparalleled visual experience. Whether you’re a competitive gamer, a cinephile or a creative professional, these monitors have something to offer. So, if you’re in the market for a new monitor and want the best device money can buy, take a serious look at MSI’s QD-OLED range. Your eyes (and gaming skills) will thank you.