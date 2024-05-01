Cgm Recommends: Mother’s Day Video Game Gifts 2024

It’s not surprising that even moms love to play video games every now and then, and this year, we have some Mother’s Day video game gifts for those moms who may want something more than the typical flower bouquet.

Gaming has evolved into a medium that can enjoyed by all sorts of individuals. Moms are no different, so why not get something especially nice and interactive to thank her for all the hard work she has done throughout the years? Consoles aren’t just for kids, and more moms are gamers today than ever. This list won’t be your typical Mother’s Day video game gifts list, either. There are so many to choose from, after all, and no one genre is perfect for everyone. Below, we will sell you some of the best games for mom, and why!

The sequel to the Final Fantasy VII Remake and the second in a planned trilogy of games remaking the original from 1997, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is one of the most hyped gaming sequels in years. Released in February 2024, this choice is definitely for moms who are more into JRPGs, and the Final Fantasy series is one of the best. So far, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is only available on PlayStation 5, and if you have one, then this is a must-play for all PS5 owners out there.

By the way, if your mom hasn’t completed Final Fantasy VII Remake, then consider also picking that up as a gift. It’s sure to give her plenty of hours of playtime when she’s home from a hard day at work. And while you’re at it, don’t forget about Final Fantasy XVI, if she’s a fan, of course!

Of course, it’s not a Mother’s Day video game gift list if we didn’t list out some farming simulators. The Harvest Moon series has been going on for nearly three decades now and has been the go-to for many farm sim aficionados for a long time. Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos is the latest entry in the series, released back on September 26, 2023. The game is available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, so Mom has plenty of options to choose from.

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos is a very relaxing experience where you tend to your farm and make friends in the world of Anthos. There’s also an overarching plot with having to revive the Harvest Goddess, so I’m sure some moms will definitely enjoy it.

Get it on Steam.

I just had to include this in the list even though I already recommended a farming sim above. My Time at Sandrock is the latest in the My Time series. Instead of the usual grassy plains you get in most farm sims. This game has you managing the desert town of Sandrock. It’s the perfect gift for a mom looking for some variance in their collection of farming simulators.

Our review of My Time at Sandrock was not favourable and that was primarily due to its poor gaming performance on the Nintendo Switch, however, the game is also available for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, so many platforms are also available to choose from. I’m sure mom will appreciate it.

Get it on Steam.

I’m sure many fans of the Super Mario franchise, including all those gamer moms out there, have once thought about giving Princess Peach the spotlight. Well, rejoice because Princess Peach: Showtime! is just that: A game where Princess Peach gets to have her own adventure and save the day. Not only is this a great gift for Mother’s Day, but it’s also a game that the whole family can enjoy together, making it quite a fun experience for everyone.

Princess Peach Showtime! was recently released on March 22, 2024, and is available for the Nintendo Switch. It’s a casual experience, you get to see Princess Peach in various costumes, this is an easy buy for Mother’s Day!

We have actually recommended Elden Ring on previous lists. I think it would be appropriate to recommend it again, not just because it’s a great game, especially for those hardcore gaming moms looking for a challenge, but also because the new DLC expansion Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree was announced recently in February 2024. The future is looking bright for Elden Ring, and it’s a good time to pick it up as a Mother’s Day video game gift!

Elden Ring is available for most major platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One, so pick the one your mom prefers and get started on becoming the Elden Lord.

Get it on Steam.

It’s been a long time since we’ve gotten a 2D Mario game that wasn’t a remake. This one just had to make this list because it’s a fresh take on the Super Mario Bros. formula and also because I wanted to put a game on this list that Mom can play with the family. Super Mario Bros. Wonder can be played solo or with up to four players online and couch coop. It’s also another game for the Nintendo Switch.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a wacky game with so many abilities to play around with. Play together with Mom or have her take on Bowser as Mario and various other characters to save the Flower Kingdom.

A remake of one of the most beloved entries in the series, Resident Evil 4 is the perfect gift for moms who are fans of the survival horror genre. The Resident Evil series has always been a thrill, and RE4 takes a more arcade-like direction in its gameplay, making it quite accessible for all sorts of players. While Resident Evil 4 is a sequel to previous entries, Mom can easily enjoy this one without needing to play the older titles. Resident Evil 4 Remake is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and even iOS, so even those moms who are mobile gamers will have a chance to play it.

The remake for RE4 was released last year on March 2023. Have mom take control of Leon S. Kennedy and have her go mow down zombies in a European village while tracking down the president’s kidnapped daughter.

Get it on Steam or iOS.

Winner of several Game of the Year awards last year and given a perfect ten by us at CGMagazine, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a love letter to Dungeons & Dragons and fully encapsulates the genre into one long package of a game. With an almost infinite number of ways to proceed through the story, this is the perfect gift on Mother’s Day for moms looking to invest themselves in a story-rich RPG with loads of replay value. Also, it can be played in groups, so you can also join your mom on the adventure as you both experience fellowship, betrayal, survival and sacrifice.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. While I would personally recommend the PC version, it’s all up to Mom which platform she would prefer to play it on. Regardless, I’m sure she’ll have an enjoyable experience with this absolute monolith of an RPG.

Get it on Xbox or Steam.