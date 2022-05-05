Mom’s love to game too. I know, it’s hard to believe, what with the consoles always being taken up by kids and all, but this Mother’s Day, move over and let mom have a turn. There are so many games out there to choose from, and we don’t want you just picking out the latest Animal Crossing-like game because it’s safe. Below we will sell you on some of the best games for mom, and why!
CGM Recommends: Mother’s Day Video Game Gifts
Animal Crossing New Horizons is proving to be an evergreen game. After its Pandemic 2020 release, the game went wild and everyone was playing it. Cut to two years later, and Animal Crossing New Horizons has sold over 37 million copies worldwide, making it one of the top-selling Nintendo games.
That in itself does not make a great Mother's Day video game gift, however. What is special about Animal Crossing New Horizons is its replay value. There is no shortage of things to do in this game, which is why, after two years, fans are still playing daily. Animal Crossing New Horizons for Nintendo Switch is the perfect video game for Mother's Day.
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands released in March of this year, so chances are, mom hasn't played it yet! Tiny Tina is a popular character found in the Borderlands franchise, so popular that she needed her own game, "Embark on an epic adventure full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry. Bullets, magic, and broadswords collide across this chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the unpredictable Tiny Tina".
Lucky for mom, this Mother's Day video game gift recommendation is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC, so there is no reason to wait! Tina Tina's Wonderlands was a blast to play, so much so that I restarted on Xbox Series X, as a gamer—and a mom—I highly recommend it.
What is a Mother's Day video game gift list without some farming simulators? Story of Seasons has long been a popular series of games, and Pioneers of Olive Town came out in March 2021. The game is available on Nintendo Switch and PC, so mom has some options! Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is as sweet as it is relaxing, while you run around town, making friends and tending to your farm.
Now I know this isn't the newest release, but it is certainly a good time. If mom enjoys gaming, farming and relaxing, Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is a great choice for Mother's Day.
This is another release that came from March 2022. And another one from Nintendo Switch. Let mom, "Join Kirby in an unforgettable journey through a mysterious world in a delightful 3D platforming adventure. Take control of the powerful pink puffball, Kirby, and move around freely in 3D stages as you discover a mysterious world with abandoned structures from a past civilization—like a shopping mall!"
Kirby and the Forgotten Land sounds fun and a bit ridiculous, which is exactly what mom's need in their downtime. If your mom is a Kirby fan, or an avid Nintendo Switch users, this is a great Mother's Day video game gift!
Here it is. The farming sim that all other farming sims are compared to and will continue to be compared to. Chances are, mom already has this game for one of the many platforms it is available for, because its basically all of them. Players dive into Stardew Valley and don't come back out. So if your mom hasn't played it yet, it is the perfect Mother's Day video game gift.
"You've inherited your grandfather's old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life." A tale as old as time. Get mom started with Stardew Valley this year!
Why not celebrate Mother's Day with one of the most badass video game characters out there? Aloy is off on her second PlayStation exclusive adventure which released in February 2022. Horizon Forbidden West is one of the most visually stunning games released this year, and with hours and hours of game play, it is a gift that won't go unused.
Don't just trust me, our review wrote, "A sequel should always be better, and Horizon Forbidden West is much better than its predecessor, by a distance as great as the journey itself." Give mom a great story, beautiful scenery and hours of gameplay this Mother's Day.
Perhaps one of the most talked about games in the last few years, penned by George R. R. Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki, Elden Ring is finally here. We had to have something great on the Mother's Day video game gift list for the hardcore gaming moms out there! The game is available on most major consoles, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, so pick mom's favourite platform and get her started in the Lands Between.
Beware, this game has no difficulty setting, and is not exactly considered beginner friendly. Elden Ring is meant for the Souls-like crowd of gamers, but that shouldn't hold you back. Grab mom a real project this Mother's Day with Elden Ring.
This is the perfect Mother's Day video game gift for a mom who LOVES Star Wars, or perhaps a mom who is looking for something to play as a family. The LEGO series of video games have always been a blast, and they cover so many fandoms from Harry Potter to Marvel to DC and yes, to Star Wars.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the newest in the franchise, having just released in April 2022. Being available for all major platforms like Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC makes it an easy buy this Mother's Day.
Life is Strange: True Colors almost received a perfect 10 from CGMagazine when it was released last year. Just read our reviewers final thoughts on the game, "Life Is Strange: True Colors is an unforgettable journey with some meaningful messages." Sometimes mom wants a story she can get invested in. If this sounds like your mom, then this is the game for her.
"Deep in the mountains of Colorado, you'll find Haven Springs, a small mining town filled with beauty and mystery. As Alex, you'll discover the shocking secrets behind your brother’s death in an emotional roller-coaster of an adventure, using your psychic power of Empathy to change fate and change lives." Life is Strange: True Colors is available on all major platforms, and its the perfect story-driven adventure for Mother's Day.
