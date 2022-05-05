CGM Recommends: Mother’s Day Video Game Gifts

Animal Crossing New Horizons is proving to be an evergreen game. After its Pandemic 2020 release, the game went wild and everyone was playing it. Cut to two years later, and Animal Crossing New Horizons has sold over 37 million copies worldwide, making it one of the top-selling Nintendo games.

That in itself does not make a great Mother's Day video game gift, however. What is special about Animal Crossing New Horizons is its replay value. There is no shortage of things to do in this game, which is why, after two years, fans are still playing daily. Animal Crossing New Horizons for Nintendo Switch is the perfect video game for Mother's Day.