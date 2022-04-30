CGM Recommends: The Best Mother’s Day Gifts 2022

Every year we scour the stores and shop online to find the best Mother’s Day gifts to spoil the women in our lives. From home technology to high-tech gear, we at CGMagazine leave no stone unturned when it comes to finding the best gifts for mom.
If your mom likes to cook, loves to play music, cleans a lot, or just loves tech then she’s guaranteed to find something on this list! With Mother’s Day taking place in a global pandemic for the third year in a row, gone are the days of chocolates and flowers; treat her to some great gear that makes her life easier, or helps her have fun.