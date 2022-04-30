CGM Recommends: The Best Mother’s Day Gifts 2022

AirVida Air Purifier

If mom likes to explore outside or enjoy a quick yoga session, the need for something to purify the air in a pinch is ever-present. While you think a fan might do the trick, there really isn't anything like having something on your neck at all times, whenever you want. Thankfully, Airvida has just that with their Wearable Air Purifier. It comes on a titanium necklace with a black 45-centimeter collar clip and is also extremely light, coming in at 20 grams. Plus, this Personal Iconic Air Purifier ships with a charging dock that allows it to become an efficient air purifier for your desk.

There's no need to worry about the battery life either, as a full charge lasts for 28 hours, and can be charged with a USB cable. So, if mom somehow loses the cord that comes in the box, she can find a replacement easily. All of this comes at a reasonable price of $189.00, so you won't have to worry about breaking the bank just to get some relief from allergens or pollutants in the home or on the go. All of these reasons and more result in a wearable air purifier that no active mom should miss. A great Mother's Day gift for sure!