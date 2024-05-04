CGM Recommends: The Best Mother’s Day Gifts of 2024

Mother’s Day has come yet again, as it is a special day to celebrate and thank your mom for everything she has done for you!

We can understand it may be hard to come up with a gift idea to thank your mom for all the hard work she has done but don’t worry, as CGMagazine is here to provide ideas for the best gift to give your mom on the special day known as Mother’s Day.

We have already covered the best video game gifts for Mother’s Day, so here, we will look into our favourite tech, board games and more. The list will cover products that we think could be best suited as Mother’s Day gifts to help guide you to create a memorable day for your mother.

Price: $29.99

If your mom loves to spend her free time playing board games with you and having fun, Life in Reterra is a perfect board game to enjoy family time in a competitive yet relaxing manner as it is a community rebuilding game. Set in a world that has been overcome by nature, it is up to each player’s job to build a cozy community based on three ready-to-play theme-building sets and collect scores to win the game.

The game theme is about community rebuilding, placing tiles with diverse terrain and building on them, earning points in many ways, and building differently each time as you choose from the three theme building sets or mix and match. The board featured amazing-looking art, wooden tokens, and linen-finished cards, and the game was easy to learn. Life in Reterra Game costs $29.99 and is very budget-friendly, packed with timeless memories as you spend Mother’s Day and the future playing the game with your mom, creating fun memories.

Gem Joy: Augmented Reality Bracelet

Price: $149.00

If you would like to gift your mom jewellery that doesn’t break the bank this Mother’s Day, Gem Joy is a very good place to purchase jewellery for an affordable price, providing necklaces and bracelets. But here is a fun catch: it isn’t ordinary jewellery, as the gem revealed the augmented reality of a beautiful piece that is a gateway to a mystical land, with creatures and stories all from an app on your phone. To make it easier to choose, I recommend getting your mom a Rose Gold Mesh Magnetic Augmented Reality Bracelet for the special day.

The bracelet is a very nice piece of jewellery for your mom as it uses surgical-grade stainless steel as the base, and the plate is made with 14k gold and 18k rose gold with a free app available to download. As your mom puts on the Rose Gold Mesh Bracelet and downloads the app, she can scan the gem to reveal a magical creature and feel the joy as she enters the gateway to a mystical land.

Shark FlexStyle

Price: $429.99

To help your mom maintain her beautiful hair while getting ready for an event, the Shark FlexStyle is a great gift to help her style and dry her hair and style it. It is a very versatile multi-styler to give her something special this Mother’s Day. With the versatile styling and drying system, your mom could attach different stylers to curl, volumize, straighten and dry her hair with one simple tool.

As part of the set, your mom will receive a powerful hair styler and dryer pack with a multi-styler that is very easy to swap out for all hair kinds ranging from straight, wavy, curly, and colly hair. With the set comes a 1.25” auto-wrap curlers using Coanda Technology, a curl-defining diffuser to blow dry fast from the roots to tips, an oval brush for powerful airflow to smooth and defrizzes the hair with volume and bounce, and a paddle brush to deliver a powerful airflow with straightening and smoothing her hair at all at once.

Right now, you can even nab a special Lilac version, just in time for a perfect Mother’s Day gift!

Shark Matrix – Self-Emptying Robot Vaccum

Price: $495.99

If you would like to help your mom clean around the house, would it not be cool to have a little robot to help out? Luckily for her, the Shark Matrix, a Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, is the perfect gift to help make your mom’s life easier without having to worry too much about vacuuming and sweeping up every corner of the house while emptying itself without having to lay a finger on the robot vacuum once.

Shark Matrix – Self-emptying Robot Vaccum will scan the house using 360 degrees LiDAR vision and build a detailed map, leaving no spot missing, powerful suction to pick up dirt on carpets and hardwood floors, empties itself, and recharge itself before resuming cleaning. This is a nice gift to give on Mother’s Day as your mom won’t have to get her hands too dirty with the hand-free cleaning robot, and it helps her remain stress-free.

Phillips Sonicare Prestige 9900 Toothbrush

Price: $379.99

Brushing your teeth twice is always important as we gotta keep our oral hygiene in check, but what if we take it up a notch to provide the best care for the teeth? The Phillips Sonicare Prestige 9900 is a great candidate to give to your mom on Mother’s Day, giving her a high-quality power toothbrush with neat features and a massive upgrade to an ordinary toothbrush.

The Phillips Sonicare Prestige 9900 is a power toothbrush with SenseIQ technology. Included in the technology is the ability to sense pressure, motion, coverage and more up to 100 times per second. With the SenseIQ technology, there is an AI-powered Sonicare app for your phone to provide personalized guidance, and a very sleek design to carry around and charge. To help your mom level up her toothbrush from home or on the go, you can’t go wrong with the Phillips Sonicare Prestige 9900.

Price: $79.99 – $99.99

After a day of hard work, your mom can finally take the load off and play video games. But there’s one issue, and that is the lack of space that is preventing her from downloading games she may want to play, as nowadays, games take up a huge chunk of space. Luckily, a solution has come in time with the Tube T31 SSD, a compact USB drive to give to your mom on Mother’s Day so she can continue her gaming without having to stress about deleting games.

The Tube T31 SSD is a sleek USB stick drive with a small design, meaning she won’t have to worry about storing it on her desk or having it internal. The SSD comes in 512GB or 1TB space, a transfer rate of 10Gbps, and a sequential read and write speed of up to 1,000MB/s. The Tube T31 SSD is compatible with PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and MacOS, having your mom hold the games in the palm of her hand.

Price: $29.99

Does your mom work from home or livestream playing games? If so, we recommend the Kensington 5” Ring Light Conferencing Kit, a portable and versatile ring light that improves her look wherever she happens to be. The gift is a perfect Mother’s Day gift to help enhance your mom’s workstation setup with ease.

The 5” Ring Light Video Conferencing Kit is designed to support video meeting and streaming needs on the go, with many features for your mom to utilize. The feature that will be helpful for her day-to-day life is the compact design, which is lightweight and portable, has flexible lighting with a wide temperature range and up to 350 lumens for indoor and outdoor space, and has versatile mounting options. Not to mention, no outlet is required as the ring light is powered by a USB-A port, creating a simple yet professional accessory for your mom.

Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Verticle Wireless Mouse

Price: $39.99

As everyone works from their computer nowadays, it could be uncomfortable being in the same position for multiple hours to the point we feel a bit of discomfort, especially on the wrist using the mice. To help improve your mom’s using her computer, we recommend the Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Verticle Wireless Mouse as a Mother’s Day gift!

The Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Verticle Wireless Mouse isn’t an ordinary mouse, as the grip is sloped to give a natural handshake position to improve the wrist and forearm posture for better comfort. Not only will it help your mom with her posture for her wrist and forearm, but the six-button mouse comes with a feature to include back, forward, left, and right buttons, and four DPI settings from 800 to 1600. This is a great gift that can help your mom upgrade her computer mouse with easy-to-use features and improve her posture.

LEGO Sets To Build Together

If your mom loves to be creative or you want to bond by building a LEGO together, these LEGO sets are a great choice for this Mother’s Day. The first set is the LEGO Daffodils if you want something small. It comes with two yellow and white flowers to build, and you can mix and match the petals to show off your creative side. The great thing about LEGO Daffodils, unlike a regular flower, is that they last forever and will always shine brightly from the first day they are assembled.

The second set I recommend is the LEGO Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera for someone who wants something a bit bigger. It is a fun throwback to the pop-culture technology set in the 70s and gives your mom plenty of nostalgia if she owned a Polaroid camera at the time. What’s cool about the LEGO variation is that it’s based on the Polaroid Rainbow SX-70 OneStep Land Camera, first released in 1972. Another cool factor about the LEGO Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera is the ability to function like a Polaroid camera. Simply insert the film into the camera, click on the red button, and be amazed the film comes out like an actual camera.