Elden Ring Guide: Mountaintops of the Giants Dungeons Locations

Elden Ring is a game with a lot of hidden treasures waiting to be unearthed. If you don’t have a guide to help you navigate this vast world of optional bosses and quests, it can be intimidating to even begin. As a result, CGMagazine has compiled a comprehensive guide to all of Elden Ring’s optional Mountaintops of the Giants Dungeons that have been discovered so far.

Giants’ Mountaintop Catacombs

The Giants’ Mountaintop Catacombs is a dungeon rich in resources, you will find Golden Seed, Grave Glovewort, Smithing Stone, Stimulating Boluses, Nascent Butterfly, Root Resin and Golden Rune. This is also the place to go if you want to get the Deathroot, Fire Monk Ashes, Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing and the Ritual Pot. You will need to fight Imps, Giant Poison Flower, Poison Flower, Lesser Burial Watchdog, Living Jar, with the Ulcerated Tree Spirit as the boss of the Dungeon.

Castle Sol

With Commander Niall sitting as the boss of Castle Sol, it is a challenging dungeon to venture into. Thankfully, that challenge has plenty of rewards, with it being the place to find Smithing Stones, Golden Rune, Freezing Grease, Nascent Butterfly, Thawfrost Boluses, Somber Smithing Stone, Cerulean Amber Medallion +1, Eclipse Shotel, Fan Daggers, Furlcalling Finger Remedy, Haligtree Secret Medallion, Sorcerer Painting with the Veteran’s Prosthesis dropped when you finally finish off the boss. Other enemies you will need to take on are the Banished Knight, Bladed Talon Eagle, Castle Guard, Skeletal Slime, Wolf and Lion Guardian.

Cave of the Forlorn

Located along the river, the Cave of the Forlorn will be the place to go to collect Crystal Darts, Freezing Grease, Golden Rune, Hero’s Rune, Miquella’s Lily, Grave Glovewort, and the Golden Order Greatsword. You will need to fight Misbegotten and face off against the Misbegotten Crusader boss at the end of the Dungeon.

Putrid Grave Warden Duelist

Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs

The Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs is the place to go if you want Grave Glovewort, with it offering up many levels to determined Tarnished. You will also find Imp Head, Rotten Gravekeeper Cloak, Rejuvenating Boluses, Root Resin, Grave Violet and Golden Rune. You will need to fight Cleanrot Knight, Imps, Lesser Burial Watchdog, with the Putrid Grave Warden Duelist as the boss of the Dungeon

Yelough Anix Tunnel

With Astel, Stars of Darkness as the boss of the Yelough Anix Tunnel, this is not a place for early game players. Thankfully, it is well worth the challenge to go here for Explosive Stone Clumps, Freezing Grease, Hero’s Rune, Golden Rune, Rune Arc, Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone, Smithing Stone, Somber Smithing Stone and the Meteorite of Astel. You will also have to fight the Alabaster Lord, Miner, and an Onyx Lord.

Spiritcaller’s Cave

The Spiritcaller’s Cave is a filled with resources and items, but is defended by the Godskin Apostle and Godskin Noble Boss. You will find Arteria Leaf, Budding Cave Moss, Cave Moss, Crystal Cave Moss, Freezing Grease, Golden Rune, Golden Rune, Hero’s Rune, Invigorating White Cured Meat, Silver Firefly, Thin Beast Bones, Lump of Flesh, Rune Arc, Grave Glovewort, White Reed Armor, White Reed Gauntlets, White Reed Greaves, and Godskin Swaddling Cloth, in the dark halls as you fight though Lesser Spirit-Caller Snail on your way to the boss.

Ancient Hero of Zamor

Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave

Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave is the place to go if you want the Zamor set of armour and gear, sadly you will need to fight the Ancient Hero of Zamor boss. For that fight, you will get the Zamor Curved Sword, Zamor Mask, Zamor Armor, Zamor Bracelets, Zamor Legwraps. You will also find Cranial Vessel Candlestand, Fire Grease, Flame, Protect Me, Giant’s Seal and will need to fight Fire Monks as you work to take down this Dungeon.