Elden Ring Guide: Mt. Gelmir Dungeons Locations

Elden Ring is a game that’s full of things you can discover only by digging a little deeper. If you don’t have a guide to help you navigate this vast world of optional bosses and quests, it can be intimidating to even begin. Because of this, CGMagazine compiled all the information on the optional Mt. Gelmir Dungeons in Elden Ring that have been found so far.

Unsightly Catacombs

Guarded by the Misbegotten Warrior and Perfumer Tricia Bosses, the Unsightly Catacombs are a great place to farm Ghost Glovewort, and Grave Violets. You can also find the Rune Arc, Perfumer Tricia Ashes, Winged Misbegotten Ashes, and Prattling Pate “Apologies”. You will also need to fight through some Misbegotten and Ogres, so ensure you are well-prepared.

Sage’s Cave

The Sage’s Cave is the home of the Black Knife Assassin and Necromancer Garris bosses, and will be the place to pick up the Concealing Veil, and Family Heads drops. You can also find many other items including the Black Hood, Candletree Wooden Shield, Golden Great Arrow, Raptor Talons, Raptor’s Black Feathers, Skeletal Mask, and Stonesword Key. This cave is also used to farm Dragonswound Grease, Crystal Cave Moss, Budding Cave Moss, Rejuvinating Boluses, Nascent Butterfly and the Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot, provided you want to fight through the Skeletal Bandit enemies.

Black Knife Assassin

Volcano Cave

The Volcano Cave is the home of the Demi-Human Queen Margot boss, along with some Demi-Human and Demi-Human Chieftains. If you brave the dangers, you can walk away with Coil Shield, Jar Cannon, along with resources like Arteria Leaf, Budding Cave Moss, Cave Moss, Crystal Cave Moss, Lump of Flesh, Sliver of Meat and Golden Rune, so it is worth the risk if you are in need.

Seethewater Cave

Located on the north side of Mt. Gelmir, Seethewater Cave is where you will face off against the Kindred of Rot boss, and is the home of creatures like the Giant Poison Flower, Servant of Rot, Skeletal Slime, Rat, and Giant Rat. This is where you need to go to collect the Mushroom Head, Mushroom Body, Mushroom Arms, Mushroom Legs, Kindred of Rot’s Exultation, and Poisonbone Dart. It is also a place you can use to farm Crystal Cave Moss, Cave Moss, Poisonbloom, Golden Rune, and Poison Grease.