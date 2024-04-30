Amazon Gaming Week Has Begun & Here Are The Best Sales

Amazon Gaming Week has arrived, and for the mega-event, we have scoured the sale (so you don’t have to) and compiled some of our favourite sales from the event, which runs through May 5.
Amazon runs sales all throughout the year on appliances, furniture, and everything else, but this week, the marketplace is running an Amazon Gaming Week. What this means is all week long, gamers will have a great opportunity to snag some gadgets to make their gaming experience as complete as possible. We here at CGMagazine have gone through the sales and selected a few that seemed too good to be true to miss out on.
Aside from Diablo IV receiving a notable 57% price cut (on Amazon for $29.99, physical copy), there ironically doesn’t seem to be too many video games as part of the Amazon Gaming Week sale, but there are a few products worth taking a look at, especially for the price they are listed for. Don’t have enough playable storage? Amazon might have exactly what you’re looking for.
Amazon Gaming Week Sales Until May 5
Seagate HDD & SSD Drives
For those that haven’t gotten a memory storage solution for their next-gen gaming console, Amazon Gaming Week has the answer for you. Gamers can save 13%, or $20, on the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card SSD, or a massive 36% (or $120) on the 2TB version for the Xbox Series S/X. The whole catalogue of Xbox & PlayStation HDDs is on sale too, ranging from 11 to 27% savings.
For PlayStation storage solutions, Lexar has a huge sale on their range of SSD with heatsink for PS5, and with the 1TB option coming out to $71.49 on Amazon, it’s a low price for a quick boost in onboard memory.
- SEAMLESS GAMEPLAY Designed in partnership with Xbox to seamlessly play Xbox Series X|S games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates
- HIGHEST CAPACITY The only 2TB expansion card—and highest capacity available—that maximizes Xbox Series X storage, allowing you to collect thousands of games across four generations of Xbox without sacrificing performance
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED Take your library of games anywhere with this special edition game drive officially licensed by the award-winning creators at Bethesda.
- LIGHT UP THE SKY Engulf your game in atmosphere with customizable RGB LED lighting and a design that feels certified for a Constellation explorer.
Samsung Galaxy Book2 & Book3
For Amazon Gaming Week, Samsung has marked down their available catalogue of Samsung Galaxy Book2 & Book3 laptops for consumers to net savings of up to 46% (the Book2 Pro is $899.99). CGMagazine’s review of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro says, “While certainly not marketed as a gaming laptop, I found I was easily able to play my selections of games such as GTA 5 or Fortnite with settings tuned correctly. The whole time playing, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptop did get warm but not to the point where it got uncomfortably hot or overheated.”
Fans can grab a selection of Book2 and Book3 laptops for Amazon Gaming Week for a steal until May 5.
- Intel Core i7 2.20 GHz processor provides lightning fast speed and peak performance for the toughest of tasks and games
- With 32 GB of memory, runs as many programs as you want without losing the execution
- Aspect Ratio:16:9.Voltage:240.0 volts.Processor Speed (GHz) : 2.10, Turbo Boost (GHz) : 4.60.
- POWERFUL, FAST, AMAZING: Our new laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some; It’s powered by the latest 12th Gen Evo-certified Intel processor, our most powerful available CPU yet
LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors
LG is also running a massive sale for Amazon Gaming Week, and it features its line of UltraGear gaming monitors. Gamers searching for an excuse to expand their screen space should look no further, LG is offering deals that range from 17 to 41% off their monitors. Fans can pick up the LG 27″ Ultragear OLED QHD Gaming Monitor for nearly half off at $599.99, and that’s with a staggeringly fast 240Hz refresh rate.
Fans looking for other deals should take note that Amazon Gaming Week is running until May 5, and we have listed even more sales from the week that gamers of every calibre should consider.
- Designed for gaming, this monitor with a 1-millisecond (GtG) response time delivers all of the benefits of IPS (In-Plane Switching), delivering responsive, crisp visuals with sharp clarity to immerse you in gameplay.Aspect ratio:16:9.Specific uses for product – Gaming
- A high native 144Hz refresh rate with 1-millisecond Motion Blur Reduction keeps you firmly in the action while reducing blur and ghosting, rendering screen objects more clearly
- The pinnacle of gaming monitors, this ultra-wide WQHD (3440 x 1440, 21:9 aspect ratio) curved monitor immerses you in the action and increases your field of view, allowing you to see more on-screen.Specific uses for product – Gaming.Viewing Angle : 178°(R/L), 178°(U/D). Contrast Ratio : 1000:1
- An overclocked* 160Hz refresh rate with 1-millisecond Motion Blur Reduction (MBR) keeps you firmly in the action while reducing blur and ghosting, helping you to respond to opponents quickly
- 39” OLED Display with 21:9 Aspect Ratio – With a large 39” display, 21:9 aspect ratio and a dramatic curved OLED screen, you’ll feel like you’re actually in the game. Experience next-level gaming performance with LG UltraGear OLED.
- 800R Curved Screen – This UltraGear OLED monitor’s dramatic and steep 800R curve draws you in with game play by extending the periphery to feel like you’re surround by the action.
More Amazon Gaming Week Deals
- ASUS Strix ROG Motherboards for up to 12% off.
- ASUS Gaming Laptops and Desktops for up to 24% off.
- A whole line of Acer Laptops & Gaming Gadgets for up to 47% off.
- AMD Gaming CPUs for up to 61% off.
- Razer Gaming Devices & Laptops for up to 41% off.
Fans can find all of the mentioned savings and more as Amazon Gaming Week blazes ahead, but fans should be warned the sales only run until May 5.