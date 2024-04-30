Amazon Gaming Week Has Begun & Here Are The Best Sales

Amazon Gaming Week has arrived, and for the mega-event, we have scoured the sale (so you don’t have to) and compiled some of our favourite sales from the event, which runs through May 5.

Amazon runs sales all throughout the year on appliances, furniture, and everything else, but this week, the marketplace is running an Amazon Gaming Week. What this means is all week long, gamers will have a great opportunity to snag some gadgets to make their gaming experience as complete as possible. We here at CGMagazine have gone through the sales and selected a few that seemed too good to be true to miss out on.

Aside from Diablo IV receiving a notable 57% price cut (on Amazon for $29.99, physical copy), there ironically doesn’t seem to be too many video games as part of the Amazon Gaming Week sale, but there are a few products worth taking a look at, especially for the price they are listed for. Don’t have enough playable storage? Amazon might have exactly what you’re looking for.

Amazon Gaming Week Sales Until May 5

Seagate HDD & SSD Drives

For those that haven’t gotten a memory storage solution for their next-gen gaming console, Amazon Gaming Week has the answer for you. Gamers can save 13%, or $20, on the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card SSD, or a massive 36% (or $120) on the 2TB version for the Xbox Series S/X. The whole catalogue of Xbox & PlayStation HDDs is on sale too, ranging from 11 to 27% savings.

For PlayStation storage solutions, Lexar has a huge sale on their range of SSD with heatsink for PS5, and with the 1TB option coming out to $71.49 on Amazon, it’s a low price for a quick boost in onboard memory.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 & Book3

For Amazon Gaming Week, Samsung has marked down their available catalogue of Samsung Galaxy Book2 & Book3 laptops for consumers to net savings of up to 46% (the Book2 Pro is $899.99). CGMagazine’s review of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro says, “While certainly not marketed as a gaming laptop, I found I was easily able to play my selections of games such as GTA 5 or Fortnite with settings tuned correctly. The whole time playing, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptop did get warm but not to the point where it got uncomfortably hot or overheated.”

Fans can grab a selection of Book2 and Book3 laptops for Amazon Gaming Week for a steal until May 5.

LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors

LG is also running a massive sale for Amazon Gaming Week, and it features its line of UltraGear gaming monitors. Gamers searching for an excuse to expand their screen space should look no further, LG is offering deals that range from 17 to 41% off their monitors. Fans can pick up the LG 27″ Ultragear OLED QHD Gaming Monitor for nearly half off at $599.99, and that’s with a staggeringly fast 240Hz refresh rate.

Fans looking for other deals should take note that Amazon Gaming Week is running until May 5, and we have listed even more sales from the week that gamers of every calibre should consider.

More Amazon Gaming Week Deals

Fans can find all of the mentioned savings and more as Amazon Gaming Week blazes ahead, but fans should be warned the sales only run until May 5.