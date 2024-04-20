Waiting to play Stellar Blade and need games to keep you entertained? Fear not, as we have put together a list of games to keep you satisfied while you wait for Stellar Blade’s release!

Releasing on April 26, 2024, Stellar Blade is an action-adventure game developed by SHIFT UP and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game is about EVE, who comes to save Earth as it has been abandoned and must help humankind reclaim their home from Naytiba, the force that has driven human away from their home. As EVE takes on the mission, the player will engage in fast and highly intense combat with a variety of weapons and moves and explore the post-apocalyptic earth with incredible visuals, a wide variety of customization, and a story about the fate of humanity.

We wanted to provide game recommendations for players who are excited about Stellar Blade! Games To Keep You Satisfied Until Stellar Blade list is based on similar gameplay, but also unique ones, as some games require a deep understanding of the combat system or incorporate fun mechanics, levels of customization for character appearance and playstyle, and aspects outside the similarities like stories and music that makes each game stand-out.

ASTRAL CHAIN (2019)

Developed by PlatinumGames and published by Nintendo in 2019, ASTRAL CHAIN is a very underrated Nintendo Switch-exclusive title that I think deserves a spotlight. Taking place in a cyberpunk metropolis, you control one of the siblings as a protagonist alongside a set of Legions to chain combos in fast-paced combat, solve cases as a police officer, and save the world, as humanity depends on you.

Similar to Stellar Blade, players will have the option to customize their character appearance and outfit, perform insane combos with deep mechanics as they utilize Legions, and complete side quests for each mission. ASTRAL CHAIN also has an amazing soundtrack as players slash through the chimeras and bosses with an amazing visual. A great game to play while you wait for Stellar Blade.

Astral Chain – Nintendo Switch Players can control the protagonist and a special weapon called a Legion simultaneously, building stylish combos by using both characters in tandem

There are multiple Legions in the game, each with different combat styles and abilities. Players can even strategically change between Legions at will during real-time battles

No More Heroes (2007)

Developed by Grasshopper Manufacture and published by Marvelous Entertainment, No More Heroes is about an otaku, Travis Touchdown, who has one goal in mind: To become the number one assassin for an organization called “United Assassin Association.” Created by Suda51, Travis climbs up rank, taking down the top 10 assassins with a Beam Katana he won from an online auction. He earns money from a part-time job to participate in his mission, unlocking more Beam Katana and outfits and slashing through your opponent like butter while incorporating Travis’s love for wrestling as his finisher, all to impress a girl named Sylvia who runs the organization.

Although the only similarities between No More Heroes and Stellar Blade are the action combat and customization, the game is overall fun with a goofy story that gives the player many ways to chain their combos together. If interested, the game is connected to the Suda51 universe, like the Slivercase series and Killer7, as each takes place in one universe and impacts the other. The game was remastered, alongside the second and third games being released for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. But in my opinion, I recommend playing it on the Nintendo Switch while swinging your Beam Katana with the Joycon, it’s quite fun!

Final Fantasy XVI (2023)

Released in 2023, Square Enix developed the latest installment of the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy XVI, produced by Naoki Yoshida and directed by Hiroshi Takai. The action-adventure game follows Clive Rosfield’s life from his youth as a shield for his little brother named Joshua, heir to the king and phoenix Eikon, to adulthood as an Eikon to Ifrit to rebel against the use of magic for his people’s freedom after his home was wiped out.

For players waiting to play Stellar Blade, Final Fantasy XVI offers an intensive and fast-paced combo with deep control to learn as you mix and match Eikon’s ability, fantastic visuals, a very mature story that Game of Thrones inspires, and an amazing soundtrack to immerse the players in the world of Final Fantasy XVI. Alongside the game, two DLCs called Echos of the Fallen and The Rising Tides have been released as they expand the story, with more bosses and locations to explore. A great way to spend the time before Stellar Blade comes out.

Final Fantasy XVI Titanic Clashes – When rival Dominants come head to head, epic battles between their Eikons ensue

A true Dark Fantasy – Discover a gritty and mature narrative steeped in realism

Devil May Cry 5 + Virgil or SE (2019)

After 11 years, the Devil May Cry series has returned with the latest installment hitting stronger than ever, called Devil May Cry 5, released in 2019 by Capcom. The game follows three protagonists named Nero, Dante, and V as they must take down the demon invasion in the city as it is being ruled by their strongest foe yet, Urizen, as he is the demonic half of Dante’s twin brother, Vergil. However, in 2020, the game received a special edition treatment for the Xbox Series X|S and PS5, offering Vergil as a playable character and extra game modes. For PC, they only have the standard game with Vergil.

If you are interested in games that are more combat-heavy than Stellar Blade, Devil May Cry 5 is a great option as you don’t only learn one character skillset, but four, and they each offer a unique gameplay to make them different from each other. That is not all, as the game offers many modes that challenge players to learn more about the mechanics to improve their skills, with the story being a wacky adventure full of life and fun.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (PS5) Wield the Yamato – Take the stylish action to a new level as Vergil, Dante's long-time rival and twin brother.

New Gameplay Modes – Test your skills against the unique challenges of the new legendary dark Knight mode and Turbo mode.

Sale Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – Xbox Series X Blood burns with a blue Flame as Vergil joins the fight!

Powered up for the next-generation of gaming Hardware.

Nier: Automata (2017)

Released by Square Enix in 2017, Nier: Automata is a game full of so many charms that despite luring the players because of a hot robot, they are instead hit with amazing gameplay and a devastating story about life itself. Sent to Earth by the YoRHa unit, 2B is accompanied by 9S to help wipe out machines from overtaking Earth but finds themselves in a deep rabbit hole about their objectivity as they do not know what is true by coming across rogue YoRHa androids, peaceful machines group, and learn more about the YoRHa organization.

Nier: Automata is a perfect game to play as you wait for Stellar Blade as they both deal with the same objective to save humanity on Earth and offer fast-paced combat, but outside the similarities, the game has a flying mech battle, retro puzzles elements, customizing your character stats through chips, and many deep secrets for players to discover. Here’s a little tip: The game story continues beyond Ending A, and Ending E is the actual end. Think of Ending A to E as chapters.

Nier, Automata Game of the Yorha Edition includes the game along with DLC and bonus content for the full experience of the award winning post-apocalyptic action RPG

Action-Packed Battles – Switch between melee and ranged attacks against enemies and bosses across a variety of open field maps

Players can perform high-speed battle actions—combining light and heavy attacks—and switch through an arsenal of weaponry while evading enemies with speed and style

Stellar Blade releases on April 26, 2024. Stay tuned for our review, and let us know if any of these games scratched the itch while you wait for Stellar Blade!