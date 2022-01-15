Attack on Titan Bundle Coming to Call of Duty Games This Month

As one season is reaching its end, the others are still beginning! Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific are partnering with one of the top manga and anime series, Attack on Titan. This news comes from a Call of Duty blog released this week that introduced the Season One mid-season update for the Call of Duty games as new content has been added this week. However, this collaborative bundle will be dropping less than a week away, on January 20th.

The Attack on Titan bundle will be called “The Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan—Levi Edition Bundle”, which is inspired by the Survey Captain and legendary titan killer, Levi Ackerman. If you are a fan of the operator, Sergeant Daniel Yatsu of the Hellhounds, he will look a little different as he comes equipped with the iconic Survey Corps outfit as part of the 10-item bundle.

The bundle is not just for pretty looks! The “Titan Piercer” is a weapon blueprint that is pretty much a direct translation of the iconic blades used by the Survey Corps in Attack on Titan. It is said to be made of ultrahard steel for cutting through the thick of titans, but now you will be able to slay your own titan enemies in Vanguard and Warzone Pacific. Just as a disclaimer, no, your enemies will not appear as actual titans from the show.

The Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan—Levi Edition Bundle

While the TV series does not necessarily emphasize the use of guns, two new weapons will be included in the Tracer Pack bundle. The “Ymir Curse” is an assault rifle meant for “accurate downrange shots” featuring “a nine-attachment configuration, near-zero horizontal recoil, and almost-maximum effective range and bullet velocity.” The “Historia” is more of a submachine gun (SMG) as it is great for run-and-gun gameplay with its fast fire rate. This will be a great addition to Vanguard’s multiplayer or battling it out for first in Warzone Pacific.

Of course, you want to look like a badass when you win your matches. This is why the “Steel Cut” Finishing Move will be a part of the bundle. Additionally, there will be a Vanguard-exclusive Highlight Intro, “Vertical Maneuver”, and MVP Highlight, “Ultrahard Steel”. The rest of the bundle features a new Charm, Sticker and Emblem to round off the 10-item pack collaborated with Attack on Titan.

Here is a full list of The Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan—Levi Edition Bundle:

“Survey Corps” Legendary Daniel Yatsu Operator Skin

“Historia” Legendary Welgun Weapon Blueprint

“Ymir Curse” Legendary Volk Weapon Blueprint

“Titan Piercer” Legendary Weapon Blueprint

“Steel Cut” Legendary Finishing Move

“Ultrahard Steel” Legendary MVP Highlight

“Vertical Maneuver” Legendary Highlight Intro

“Secret Keeper” Epic Charm

“One Hot Potato” Rare Sticker

“Wings of Freedom” Rare Emblem

There have not been any updates to the cost of the bundle yet, but based on other bundles like the Die Hard and Rambo crossovers, it could be around 2,400 COD Points (roughly $20 USD). If you are interested in watching Attack on Titan to learn more about Levi Ackerman, the Survey Corps and the series, you can enjoy watching the latest episodes on Crunchyroll, Funimation or Netflix. The final season of the series is coming out week-to-week now!