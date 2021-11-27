A Huge Amazon Prime Video December Brings The Heat For Viewers

December is cold, and unlike your ex Amazon Prime is warm, and it brings a package worth cozying up to as the Holiday encroaches.

As December hearkens down on everyone, cold winds follow without a thought. Amazon Prime gives viewers a great excuse to remain indoors for the cold weather. As a viewer, these titles are sure to bring some heat into one of the coldest months of the year.

Starting with the highly anticipated Amazon Original Movie Being The Ricardos, to cap off the list. This lifestyle story of possibly the most famous actress heats up while the weather becomes icier, the lifestyle of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnez has been a hot button issue and this movie featuring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem is the way to get it done. It drops on December 21.

Up next is a movie to Encounter, which premieres December 10, a thriller featuring Malik Khan as a marine under an existential circumstance.

December 3 is home to another truly original in Amazon Prime’s Harlem. A new comedy set in NYC, featuring a friendship for the ages. This proves you can sit with Amazon Prime.

The final season of The Expanse premieres on December 6, giving SciFi fans a true ending for the long-standing series that features a lot of space. This series’ stunning conclusion only happens on Amazon Prime.

Season two of Alex Rider is next, and it’s a doozy. This is possibly the best time to catch up on this original as surely the first season always tends to spoil when the next one arrives. This esp[pionage thriller drops on December 3.

Everyone loves good documentaries, whether it’s to fall asleep to, or whether its to engage yourself in real happenings, the enthralling nature gives off a feeling to behold. Amazon Prime has viewers covered with the latest in documentaries and docuseries.

First up, is Day Zero dropping December 3 detailing the world’s most precious resource, water. It shows a life with and without freshwater sources, and how something so simple can be taken for granted.

Carlos Ghosn: The Last Flight is a captivating documentary that details finance crime and the fall of an empire. Airing December 2, watch the end of an age.

Documentaries are all the rage, and the next one Curse Of The Chippendales is one to not miss. Featuring the world’s a popular subject, this details the chain of the most famous male strip club of creation. This is definitely one to take in, and it premieres on December 24.

These are not the only additions to Amazon Prime Video for December, there are plenty more, below is a list of what’s coming on the calendar, including the highlighted originals above:

December 1

Kubo and the Two Strings

Bad Moms

December 2

Till Death

Inside Edge S3 (Amazon Original)

Carlos Ghosn: The Last Flight (Amazon Original)

December 3

Harlem (Amazon Original)

Uncoupled in Rio (Amazon Original)

Arrow S8

Alex Rider S2 (Amazon Original)

December 8

FC Bayern – Behind The Legend (Exclusive Content)

December 9

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Surprise And Seek

Day Zero (Amazon Original)

The Ferragnez (Amazon Original)

December 10

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico S3 (Amazon Original)

The Expanse S6 (Amazon Original)

Encounter (Amazon Original)

December 17

Clarice S1

The Grand Tour S4 (Amazon Original)

With Love (Amazon Original)

December 20

Je Te Veux Moi Non Plus (Exclusive Content)

December 21

Being The Ricardos (Amazon Original)

December 22

Star

December 23

Time Is Up (Exclusive Content)

December 24

Curse Of The Chippendales (Exclusive Content)

Vita Da Carlo (Amazon Original)

December 30

Viruman

December 31

The Originals S5

Queenpins (Amazon Original)

Celebrity Hunted (Amazon Original)

Orelsan : Montre Jamais Ça À Personne (Amazon Original)

Conversely, this is everything listed that will be leaving Amazon Prime in December:

December 2

Jumanji: The Next Level

December 4

Escape From Pretoria

December 9

The Grudge

December 10

Family Katta

December 12

Knives Out

Night Hunter

December 13

Rupaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!

December 14

Smallville

December 15

Tokyo Girl

December 16

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

December 22

Little Women

December 23

2 Broke Girls

Angel Of Mine

December 30

The Arrangement

House

December 31

The Next Three Days

Warrior

The Big Trip

Lord Of War

As the end of the year arrives, many will look to Amazon Prime to get their video fix as the weather gets more severe. This handy list will be essential for determining what’s coming and going for the remainder of the year, especially those really trying to finish up House, for this I am totally guilty.