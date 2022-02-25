Elden Ring Launches With Massive Praise, But There Are Issues Bandai Is Working On

What might be the biggest launch of the year, Elden Ring is out today, and has exploded out to widespread acclaim, but there are a few issues Bandai is working on to resolve.

The FromSoftware juggernaut title has finally been released today and has already received stellar review scores, with many platforms giving it perfect scores and an overall Metacritic rating of 97, which correlates to the game’s preview. The team-up between Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin and award-winning game designer Hidetaka Miyazaki has been the talk of the town on release day, with many guides littering the internet, and seemingly everyone is playing it.

CGMagazine’s review of Elden Ring says “Elden Ring is, quite simply, mesmerizing,” with “is an epic. With a beautifully designed open world, FromSoftware takes the Souls formula to new heights and crafts a journey that needs to be played.” Which is high praise indeed.

However, Bandai Namco is listening to players of the epic title, and correcting some of the issues fans seem to be having. In a post today, the publisher has outlined some fixes for common issues fans are experiencing in the Lands Between.

Bandai Namco has understood players have run into issues that “are preventing the game from playing properly under some conditions,” and have aimed to correct them. One of these known issues is the PC gamer’s mouse sensitivity problem, which they’re promised to fix in a patch in the future, as well as the rest of the issues plaguing players.

Elden Ring Problems Outlined In Post

Regarding the problem of Easy Anti-Cheat failing to launch when the Steam account name includes a multi-byte character (e.g., kanji). Regarding the phenomenon of frame rate and other performance-related issues during gameplay – We will be constantly working to improve the game so that it can be played comfortably on various PC environments and platforms. – For the PC version, updating your graphics card drivers to the latest version may significantly improve performance.

About the phenomenon of game data that does not save correctly in the PlayStation 5 version: If the PS5 console is unexpectedly turned off while playing a game or in rest mode, saved data may not be saved correctly. – If the PS5 console is unexpectedly turned off while playing a game or in rest mode, saved data may not be saved correctly. – Game data will be saved correctly if you quit the game by opening the system menu using the OPTION button and selecting “Quit Game,” then press the HOME button to return to the PS5 home screen and quit the game application once. – Bandai Namco Post

The most glaring issue of these listed is the PS5 save issue. The workaround above details how to avoid this, but losing hours of progress in Elden Ring can be disheartening without warning. Meanwhile, if you’re experiencing stability issues on PS5, Digital Foundry recommends switching to the PS4 version for the time being, which they call “currently the best option on any console to achieve a consistent 60fps – and comes recommended if you value outright performance over image quality and higher-end graphical features.”

Elden Ring is out now for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC.