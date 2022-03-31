Elden Ring Guide: Weeping Peninsula Dungeon Locations

Located just south of Limgrave, the Weeping Peninsula is a dangerous and stunning region of Elden Ring. As with the rest of the game, most things in the area will try and kill you, and with creatures like the Minor Erdtree, Misbegotten, and the Mounted Knight, it will be a challenging area to travel, especially early on in your playthough. We have collected all the optional dungeons in the Weeping Peninsula to help you find all the possible ways to get ahead in Elden Ring.

Tombsward Cave

The Tombsward Cave is found just to the south of the Weeping Evergaol and is home to the Miranda the Blighted Bloom boss. It is also home to some rats, Servant of Rot, and poison flowers, but you can find the Furlcalling Finger Remedy, Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook, Viridian Amber Medallion, and Poisonbone Dart in its dank halls.

Tombsward Catacombs

The Tombsward Catacombs can be found directly south of the Church of Pilgrimage and is a relatively uneventful dungeon, with mainly Big Skeletons defending its halls. You will also have to face off against the Cemetery Shade boss here, but can get the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [9], Lhutel the Headless, and Prattling Pate “Thank you” items.

Scaly Misbegotten

Morne Tunnel

The Morne Tunnel is located in the southern area of the Weeping Peninsula near the Ailing Village. It is where you can find the Scaly Misbegotten boss, along with some Misbegotten and Miners. You can find the Rusted Anchor, along with Smithing Stones and Sombre Smithing Stone, so, while one of the less exciting dungeons, it can still be worth it.

Earthbore Cave

The Earthbore Cave is located west and down the hill from the Lookout Tower in the Weeping Peninsula. It is home to the Runebear boss and where you can find the Rainbow Stone, Spelldrake Talisman, and Kukri. Thankfully, beyond some rats and giant rats, the cave is relatively uneventful, so it’s a good choice to test your early skills.

Impaler’s Catacombs

The Impaler’s Catacombs is found in the north-eastern side of Weeping Peninsula and is where you will find the Erdtree Burial Watchdog boss. You will also fight against some imps and zombies, but will walk away with the Prattling Pate “Please help”, and Demi-Human Ashes if you decide to venture into the old crumbling halls.