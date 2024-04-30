Xbox Games Showcase Set For June 9, Followed By Another Mysterious Presentation

Today, Xbox has finally put all the rumours and speculation to bed regarding their summer showcase for 2024, as they’ve announced today that the Xbox Games Showcase will land on June 9.

Like last year’s Xbox Games Showcase followed by a massive Starfield Direct, Xbox is returning for round two this summer on June 9. Keeping the double-feature setup from last year, Xbox will also have an encore presentation for 2024. This time, however, Xbox left out the most important information about the second presentation, they didn’t reveal who it is. The official Xbox announcement reads, “We can’t say much, so for now we’ll call it the Xbox Games Showcase followed by [REDACTED] Direct.” This will be the first presentation from Xbox since the Activision Blizzard merger went through late in 2023, so fans could potentially expect Call of Duty or Diablo IV reveals.

If this year’s Xbox Games Showcase (which is scheduled two days after the main Summer Game Fest 2024 presentation) is anything like last year’s extended showcase, fans could be in for a long ride, as the Starfield Direct was a whole hour long by itself. This time around, Xbox is offering special sweepstakes giveaways so that fans can get tickets to a premiere viewing event in Los Angeles, California. The Xbox FanFest sweepstakes starts on May 2, and fans can look at the information and requirements here.

Fan Speculation: [REDACTED] is Related to Call of Duty: Black Ops

It has only been two hours, and speculation has already stormed the internet regarding the closer for Xbox Games Showcase. Although Xbox says [REDACTED], this hasn’t stopped the internet from jumping to conclusions regarding what fans think the smallest teaser could be. Microsoft has shown a small orange wolf emblem, with what appears to be the U.S. Capitol building behind it. Fans have immediately likened this to Call of Duty: Black Ops and a glance over on X (formerly known as Twitter) will show fans have run with this theory.

Known CoD X information peddler @RalphsValve claims “[BLACK OPS] Direct” with the photo above inserted into their post, and the internet has taken off with the theory. User Cavecharm backs this theory completely with “You can just make out the Black Ops logo on the bottom censor and the Activision logo in the bottom right.” While speculation is fun, fans should wait until the Xbox Games Showcase before jumping to conclusions (or an official announcement reveal).

How to Watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2024

Tune in to the Xbox Games Showcase followed by [REDACTED] Direct on Sunday, June 9 @ 10am PT: https://t.co/z78G8h75r2 | #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/XgOGJy2gLv — Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2024

Both the Xbox Games Showcase and the [REDACTED] live streams will be available through the Xbox social media platforms and streaming services. Fans can head to the official Xbox Twitch, YouTube or Facebook to watch. Fans can tune in on June 9 at 1 p.m. EST to catch all of the exciting news and announcements.