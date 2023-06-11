Xbox Games Showcase at Summer Games Fest 2023, It’s All Here!

Summer Games Fest 2023 is full steam ahead, and the Xbox Games Showcase today showed what’s in store for the coming year on Xbox.

For Summer Games Fest 2023, the Xbox Games Showcase was primed to deliver big today, and they brought the heat. 11 new first-party published titles were shown during the loaded showcase, with their focus truly on the games and gameplay. Corporate Vice President of Xbox, Sarah Bond said “we made this showcase for you… you are the heart and soul of Xbox,” before unleashing an exciting montage on what’s next for Xbox, and most titles announced will be day-one Xbox Game Pass releases.

Fable

The Xbox Games Showcase started off with an absolute banger. Playground Games’ previously announced Fable has finally received a second look, and it was told hilariously through a Giant’s point of view. It was announced as a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass, with no release window so far.

South of Midnight

The world premiere of South of Midnight was then revealed from Compulsion Games, with stunning stop-motion animation, as well as a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass. The release date is still TBD.

Star Wars Outlaws

The new Star Wars game, Star Wars Outlaws was then premiered, showcasing a higher-than-normal stakes card game (Pazaak not confirmed). The massive release window of ‘2024’ was given for the new title.

33 Immortals

Thunder Lotus’ next title is a co-op raid-focused action RPG where it implores the player to “pick up and raid.” With up to 33 players in co-op, adventurers can face the wrath of god as a small army. 33 Immortals will release day one on Xbox Game Pass, with a 2024 release window.

Payday 3

The Xbox Games Showcase then jumped directly into the new Payday 3 gameplay. It will be playable day one on Xbox Game Pass, and it will release on September 21 2023.

Persona 3 Reload

The official Persona 3 Reload trailer was then shown, although it was previously leaked yesterday, with stunning new graphics and animations brought to Tartarus. It will be a day-one Xbox Game Pass release, and it will land in early 2024.

Avowed

Obsidian Entertainment’s next massive RPG title Avowed was then dragged into the light at the Xbox Games Showcase, including first-ever gameplay footage. As with everything else revealed, it will also arrive in 2024 and will be a day-one Xbox Game Pass exclusive.

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island

A new expansion for Sea of Thieves was revealed and seafarers can expect to explore the mystical Monkey Island in search of treasure on July 20th 2023.

Microsoft Flight Simulator x Dune

Xbox Game Studios and Asobo announced a spicy Microsoft Flight Simulator expansion complete with Dune: Part Two vehicles. The crossover expansion will land on November 3, the same day that Dune: Part Two lands in theatres.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

The second instalment of the HellBlade series was announced, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II makes a triumphant return at the Xbox Games Showcase. The iconic schizoid nature of Hellblade makes an immersive return and so do the voices. Hellblade II launches in 2024.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

The next instalment of the formerly known Yakuza series, now known as the Like a Dragon series, was shown at the Xbox Games Showcase. The trailer showed the protagonist Ichiban Kasuga in a hilarious predicament where he bares it all, with the Yakuza brand of comedy strongly delivered. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will release in 2024.

Fallout 76 Heads to Atlantic City

The next expansion of Fallout 76 was revealed, and it’s heading to Atlantic City!

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

The next world premiere at the Xbox Games Showcase was a big one from Capcom, a new action title called Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess was shown with lethal Katana combat, and an art style reminiscent of Japan’s Edo Period. Release date TBD, and it will launch day-one on Xbox Game Pass.

Forza Motorsport

The more simulation-based racing title in the Forza series, Forza Motorsport was then shown at the Xbox Games Showcase with a previously leaked release date of October 10.

Overwatch 2: Invasion

The future of Overwatch 2 was then revealed.

Persona 5 Tactica

The new—and previously leaked—Persona 5: Tactica trailer was then given the official reveal treatment after also getting leaked yesterday. Featuring all the Phantom thieves from the previous Persona 5 instalments and a new tactical style of combat. This will release on November 17.

Jusant

Another world premiere was then shown for Don’t Nod’s next title, which seems to channel Nathan Drake-esque parkour in all sorts of lush environments. Jusant lands day one on Xbox Game Pass as well.

Still Wakes The Deep

The roaring waves of the ocean introduced the next world premiere trailer of Still Wakes The Deep. Arriving in Early 2024.

Dungeons of Hinterberg

The world premiere of ARPG with comic graphics, Dungeons of Hinterberg was then briefly shown at the Xbox Games Showcase next. This new title delivers a modern-looking dungeon crawler set to release in 2024.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

This new adventure in the Cyberpunk 2077 world reunites Johnny Silverhand and V in the new unexplored Dogtown section of Night City. Keanu Reeves himself said “expect a massive expansion” regarding Phantom Liberty. Idris Elba also stars as Solomon Reed in the new expansion, and Reed assures the player “the situation has changed”, and it likely has when Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty launches on September 26, 2023.

Cities Skylines II

A sequel to Cities Skylines was also revealed as a day one Xbox Game Pass release, and it will launch on October 22.

Metaphor Re Fantazio

Atlus’ next title was then premiered at the Xbox Games Showcase. Featuring their signature anime-inspired graphics and turn-based combat. Metaphor Re Fantazio will launch in 2024.

Towerborne

The next world premiere says “Humanities cities have fallen,” and it’s up to the player to explore the world and find the origins of evil. This new beat-em-up-looking title showed co-op gameplay and revealed itself as a day one Xbox Game Pass release and will launch in 2024.

Clockwork Revolution

The last title revealed before the Starfield solo showcase and another day-one Xbox Game Pass release seems heavily inspired by Dishonored and Bioshock. This first-person title takes players into a steampunk city to change the past. A release date is still TBD.

Xbox Games Showcase – Xbox Series S 1 TB Black Edition

Phil Spencer then closed out the Xbox Games Showcase with a heartfelt farewell and the exciting announcement that the Xbox Series S will get a new black colourway with 1 TB of storage, and it will launch on September 1.

That about wraps up the massive Xbox Games Showcase at Summer Games Fest 2023, and fans can slide over to the CGMagazine round-up of the opening of SGF 2023 here!