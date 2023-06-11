Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Fable’s first in-game reveal uncovers Playground Games’ brand new take on the franchise

The new Fable will keep its trademark British humour but now draws inspiration from actual childhood fables.

The Xbox Games Showcase started with a bang with the first in-game look at Fable (assumingly running on an Xbox Series X or PC with comparable settings), which was graphically impressive enough to have easily been mistaken for yet another CG trailer. It features Dave, a bespectacled agriculturalist and farmer who addresses the camera as if he were on an episode of The Office, expounding on the importance of growing giant pumpkins and other vegetables and that the “Age of Heroes” is over.

Ironically however, during Dave’s monologue the focus of the trailer actually switches back and forth between Dave’s daily farming duties as well as a young female hero who embodies and literally does the very things that Dave despises, namely swaggering about town, “roughing up bandits,” “wafting around mythical creatures,” and “slaying legendary beasts.”

The real twist occurs however when it is revealed that Dave is in fact a Giant, while our heroine is a normal-sized human poking about Dave’s house a-la Jack and the Beanstalk. Dave ultimately catches her in his large, tightened fist, and it looks as though all is done for the hero right before the game’s title, Fable, is confirmed. The trailer ends with the heroine enjoying a sandwich while setting atop what looks like Dave’s giant, broken pair of eyeglasses.

It’s exciting to think that Playground Game’s unique take on the Fable franchise will incorporate actual legendary children’s fables such as Jack and the Beanstalk, not to mention pick apart such tales in a more modern and satirical way, not unlike the Shrek films or even The Witcher franchise does.

The trailer also confirmed that Fable will be coming day one to Xbox Game Pass, but did not provide a release window.