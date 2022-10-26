CD Projekt Announced Today That The Witcher Is Getting A Unreal Engine 5 Remake

CD Projekt Red has announced it’s remaking the game using Unreal Engine 5, and although The Witcher was technically announced previously under the codename “Canis Majoris project” this is the first time the is confirming what the game really is.

CD Projekt will be collaborating with Polish studio Fool’s Theory on the remake however, the details are currently being withheld, with the studio understandably commenting, “We want to do this right, so please be patient–it’s gonna be a while until we can share more details.” fans will just have to be patient because it looks like it’ll be a wait before any further news.

“It’s still early and we want to ensure that the game is created with the utmost care and attention to detail, therefore, while we’re excited to share the news with you, we want to ask you for patience as it will be a while until we start talking about this project in detail,” the Polish studio said.

This year marks The Witcher’s 15th anniversary since its initial release in October 2007, which laid down a significant portion of the lore, tone, and gameplay mechanics that would characterize the now-iconic RPG series. The franchise continued with numerous sequels, and 65 million copies have been sold overall, making it a certified steamroller in the gaming community.

“The Witcher is where it all started for us, for CD Projekt Red. It was the first game we made, ever, and it was a big moment for us then. Going back to this place and remaking the game for the next generation of gamers to experience it feels just as big, if not bigger,” said Adam Badowski, Head of Studio, CD Projekt Red

“Collaborating with Fool’s Theory on the project is just as exciting as some of the people there have been previously involved in The Witcher games. They know the source material well, how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and how to make incredible and ambitious games. And although it will take some time before we’re ready to share more about and from the game, I know it’ll be worth the wait.”

In addition to this recreation of The Witcher, CD Projekt Red is working on The Witcher 4, which will not be released until at least 2025. The studio is also working on a new IP, a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, and other projects yet to be announced.

Although it’s been confirmed that we won’t be getting the sequel anytime soon, fans will have to try and wait patiently, following more details on the mysterious new addition to The Witcher Franchise.