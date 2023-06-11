News

Payday 3 Gets Release Date, New Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Coming To Xbox Game Pass
Steven Green | June 11, 2023
We finally have a release date for the upcoming heist shooter, Payday 3, alongside an all-new gameplay trailer and the announcement it’ll be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Set to release on Xbox Game Pass on September 21st, 2023, Payday 3 was shown off again after its initial announcement in 2021, with Payday 2’s release coming a decade ago. Alongside these announcements is an all-new gameplay trailer, showing off the heists and shooting you’ve come to expect from the Starbreeze Studios title, with the original group of heisters returning for the sequel. The action-packed, co-op FPS gameplay should be a treat for fans everywhere!

Below is a description from Payday 3’s website, where they describe the events leading up to this title’s release, how the original gang is back to plunder yet again, and what we can expect from this one:

The PAYDAY Gang once struck fear into the hearts of law enforcement and citizenry all across the United States, with some reports accusing them of crimes as far away as Russia. The seemingly unstoppable criminals were responsible for a spree of audacious heists, made even more remarkable by the fact that the gang was never caught.

Then, one day, the robberies that shook the world suddenly ceased.
The PAYDAY Gang seemed to vanish off the face of the Earth.
This peaceful reprieve has lasted years…
But peacetime never lasts forever.

Starbreeze Studios
Payday 3 Xbox Showcase Game Pass

With so many amazing games getting announcements, it’s great to see third-party titles continuing to come to the Xbox Game Pass lineup. With the co-op nature of Payday 3, this one seems like it’ll be a perfect fit for the platform, the subscription service, and for fans everywhere who can’t wait to jump back into the Payday universe after such a long hiatus.

