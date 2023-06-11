Star Wars Outlaws: Coming 2024, Gameplay Reveal Tomorrow

The development studio behind The Division is making Star Wars Outlaws with a 2024 release window as the full gameplay reveal is set for the Ubisoft Forward event tomorrow.

One of the first surprises of the Xbox Showcase this year was the reveal of Ubisoft’s upcoming Star Wars Outlaws title, which was first announced two years ago. Developed by Massive Entertainment, who is best known for The Division, as well as that Avatar project that’s been in the works for quite some time, Star Wars Outlaws is releasing in 2024, with a full gameplay reveal set for the Ubisoft Forward event tomorrow at 1:00 PM EST.

The CGI trailer showed off some of the characters for Star Wars Outlaws, such as scoundrel Kay Vess, as a part of the first-ever open-world Star Wars game. If it’s anything like the title suggests, we could see a Han-Solo-esque adventure from the outskirts of the Galaxy as a group of ragtag companions escape persecution by the Empire. Below is the description of the game from the trailer, which details what fans can expect from Star Wars Outlaws:

Set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. Xbox

Meet cunning scoundrel Kay Vess, in Star Wars Outlaws, the first-ever open-world Star Wars game. pic.twitter.com/4BdFGJ6w60 — Star Wars (@starwars) June 11, 2023

With very little information outside the main characters and the open-world nature of the game, we will have to wait and see until tomorrow to see what kind of game fans can expect from Star Wars Outlaws. A 2024 release window is an exciting one, but with such a broad window, it’s hard to know when we could actually get our hands on this one, but regardless, it’s a new Star Wars in a way we don’t get very often, so get hyped!