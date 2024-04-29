Id@Xbox Showcase 2024 Presented By Ign: Everything Announced!

Today, ID@Xbox has partnered up with IGN to bring fans the ID@Xbox Showcase 2024, and the showcase showed what’s to come for the indie scene and Xbox for the year.

The ID@Xbox Showcase came out of the gates swinging this year and building on what was revealed at Summer Games Fest 2023 (the Xbox Showcase), fans were able to get a better look at titles revealed back then like 33 Immortals. Like every Indie showcase, Xbox brought some exciting new announcements and most importantly, more gameplay to get fans hyped for the coming year, and the Indie titles that are coming with it.

ID@Xbox Showcase 2024 Presented By IGN announcements

Astor: Blade of the Monolith

First up on the ID@Xbox agenda, is a release date reveal trailer for Astor: Blade of the Monolith. While combat is fluid, players must contend with dungeon exploration and boss fights similar to Legend of Zelda. Astor: Blade of the Monolith launches on May 30.

33 immortals

33 immortals was first to the plate, and the developers at Thunder Lotus gave us a better look at the 33-player large PvE co-op game revealed last year at Summer Games Fest. The trailer also revealed the title’s first big bad, Lucifer. Of course, players will have a better chance of taking down the king of hell the closer the group is to 33 party members as possible. Cooperation is essential in 33 immortals, and fans can get behind the sticks on May 24.

PalWorld Update

Pocket Pair gave us a look at what’s to come to the exciting frontiers of PalWorld. The sneak peek gave us a look at brand-new pals arriving this Summer 2024.

Commandos: Origins

A new brief gameplay teaser for Commandos: Origins launched, and it showed tactical and espionage-based gameplay.

Centum

Another new title revealed at ID@Xbox and published by Serenity Forge, developed by Hack the Developer, brings a new chilling tale for gamers to hide behind called Centum. This incredibly jarring tale appears to break the third wall, using computer files in the same vein as Doki Doki Literature Club, and striking graphic imagery keeps the player’s skin on edge. Centum launches this Summer 2024.

Lost Records Bloom & Rage

Don’t Nod’s latest title in the works, Lost Records Bloom & Rage is coming along, and a new trailer was presented at the ID@Xbox showcase. The trailer revealed more of what’s under the hood, and even light-heartedly satirizes a typical final moment horror video diary. Lost Records will be found in late 2024.

Keylocker

A new turn-based strategy RPG also published by Serenity Forge was then teased, showcasing a striking art style and a pounding soundtrack. Class systems, unique grid-based combat, and even anime-inspired character designs are what’s in store for players when Keylocker launches this Summer 2024.

Stampede Racing Royale

A teaser for a new kart racer (on Xbox!) was revealed, and although it isn’t Bloodborne Kart (now called Nightmare Kart) Stampede Racing Royale brings fun arcade racing action to the ID@Xbox showcase. Stampede will arrive in Xbox Previews this Summer.

Jackbox Naughty Pack

Bringing a brand new type of Jackbox Party Pack, Jackbox Naughty Pack is a party game just for adults, and more information will be given later this year.

Times & Galaxy

Another new teaser was shown next (including a catchy musical number that explains everything). Times & Galaxy was shown, and it features a cartoon art style, space, and a whimsical design. Fans will be able to dive in when it launches in June 2024.

Sulfur

The only FPS shooter was then showcased for the ID@Xbox showcase, and it appears to bring roguelike elements to first-person dungeon crawling. Fight off night hordes when Sulfur comes to Xbox at a date to be revealed soon!

Fera: The Sundered Tribes – Co-op Explained!

Massive Damage revealed co-op gameplay for their upcoming monster-hunting crafting crossover title, Fera: The Sundered Tribes. The world of Fera is designed to allow the player to travel around to their heart’s content, and friends can be seen zipping around the map. Fans can work together, and while some comrades distract an enemy, another player can steal from the creature’s nest.

All You Need Is Help

A new puzzle game was then showcased, and instead of organizing falling bricks like in Tetris, players control a type of Tetrimino to solve puzzles. All You Need Is Help arrives on Xbox in Fall 2024.

Tales of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter

Tales of Iron has returned in the sequel, Tales of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter. As Arlor, son of Eivor you have to purge the lands of darkness once and for all. Fans can reforge Winter’s Edge to strengthen themselves, but enemies will also power up with the player. Fans can wishlist it now.

Hangry

A sci-fi action game was then shown, Hangry, this title mixes food and violence and will arrive later this year.

Promise Mascot Agency

As a Yakuza Legend, you have been exiled to run a misfit mascot agency. Similar to Netflix’s The Way of the Househusband, a tougher-than-nails former Yakuza has to adapt to a not-so-ordinary life as a manager of mascots, and hilarious hi-jinx will almost certainly ensue. Promise Mascot Agency launches in 2025.

Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass with Gamera Games

Gamera Games let a showcase of five titles lose next, in rapid-fire style. One of which, The Rewinder, can be played today. Every title shown will come to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass with Triple I Initiative

Another montage of rapid-fire ‘coming soon’ game trailers was then shown to cap off what was shown so far at the ID@Xbox event (and what was not shown this time around), including Never Alone 2 and the anticipated Flintlock: The Seige of Dawn.

Dungeons of Hinterberg

The second to last announcement of the ID@Xbox showcase was the previously revealed third-person ARPG, Dungeons of Hinterberg. The new gameplay presented showed fans a first look at some of the mechanics previously not shown, including light dungeon mechanics. It will launch on July 18.

Vampire Survivors Update

The final announcement presented at the ID@Xbox showcase 2024 presented by IGN, was an update for the trendy Vampire Survivors title, and the developers are hilariously calling it a QUADRUPLE A Laborratory update, with immersive door-opening action! A fully rendered running animation has been unleashed, as well as Kart racing, and it’s available today!

The highlight of the update came near the end when the inclusion of the Contra protagonist duo was revealed. The alien-slaying duo is arriving with Contra: Operation Guns on May 8.

That just about wraps everything ID@Xbox had to offer for the 2024 showcase. Fans can head over to the official Indie Xbox site for all the details shared today, including a list of all the titles and more.