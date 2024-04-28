As April ends, we clear our calendar for more shows and movies, so here is what’s coming to Netflix in May 2024!

With May right around the corner, so much new content will be arriving on Netflix to help grow the massive library for subscribers to enjoy, with genres ranging from comedy, drama, thriller, and many more. As always, sets of Netflix Original content will be arriving in the coming month for users to enjoy and explore. To help make the exploration easier, here are some new movies and shows to watch on Netflix this May.

Unfrosted

Unfrosted – May 3rd, 2024.

Starring Jerry Seinfeld as Bob Cabana, Unfrosted is set in Michigan, in 1963, as Kellogg’s and Post race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. The film is an origin about the creation of Pop-Tart and is loosely based on the actual event, filled with comedy and drama.

The 8 Show – May 17th, 2024.

The 8 Show is a comedy K-Drama about eight individuals trapped in a mysterious 8-story building. The eight individuals will be participating in a dangerous game show where they can earn money as time passes, with the number 8 logo symbolizing infinity, adding excitement to this mysterious yet terrifying game show.

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf – May 23rd, 2024.

Inspired by a martial arts novel by Baku Yumekaru, Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf is an action anime about Juzo Fujimaki, a rival of Bunshichi Tanba and the novel’s main protagonist. As Juzu is on the run from a troubled past, he is forced into competing in a deadly underground fighting tournament. It’s up to Juzu to use his martial arts skills to forge a path with foes and his demons, but he must deal with a three million yen bounty on his head and a detective on his trail.

Atlas – May 24th, 2024.

Starring Jennifer Lopez as Atlas Shepherd, Atlas is a Sci-fi action film about a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence who joins a mission to capture a deserted robot with their shared mysterious past. As the plan goes wrong, Atlas’ only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.

Additional content for May 2024 can be seen below.

New to Netflix on May 1st

Blended

Airport (1970)

Airport 1975 (1974)

Airport ‘77 (1977)

Black Clover (Season 2)

Blended (2014)

Blue Mountain State (Season 1 – 3)

Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland (2016)

Cry Babies: Magic Tears (Season 3)

Dark Waters (2019)

Deaw Special: Super Soft Power (2024 – Netflix Original)

Down the Rabbit Hole (2024 – Netflix Original)

Dr. Stone (Season 1)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Frankly Speaking (Season 1 – Netflix Original)

Girls Trip (2017)

Haikyu!! (New Seasons)

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (2024 – Netflix Original)

Hellboy (2019)

Hulk (2003)

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind (2022)

Jumanji (1995)

Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 1)

Liar Liar (1997)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mr & Mrs. Smith (2005)

One More Shot (2024)

Outlander (Season 6)

Patriots Day (2016)

Public Enemies (2009)

Rather (2023)

Ride Along (2014)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Starship Troopers (1997)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

The Equalizer (2014)

The Gentlemen (2019)

The Great Wall (2019)

The Matrix: Resurrections (2021)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

The Unbroken Voice (Season 2 – Netflix Original)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

The Young Victoria (2009)

Traffic (2000)

Unnatural (Limited Series)

White House Down (2013)

Woody Woodpecker (2018)

What’s new to Netflix on May 2 – 11, 2024

Super Rich in Korea

May 2 – A Man in Full (Limited Series – Netflix Original)

May 2 – Beautiful Rebel (2024 – Netflix Original)

May 2 – Lola (2024)

May 2 – Secrets of the Neanderthals (2024 – Netflix Original)

May 2 – Shadow in the Cloud (2022)

May 2 – T・P BON (Season 1 – Netflix Original)

May 3 – 2 Hearts (2020)

May 3 – John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA (Season 1 – Netflix Original)

May 3 – Selling the OC (Season 3 – Netflix Original)

May 3 – Unfrosted (2024 – Netflix Original)

May 4 – Katt Wiliams: Woke Foke (LIVE – Netflix Original)

May 4 – The Atypical Family (Season 1 – Netflix Original)

May 5 – Larva in Mars (2024)

May 5 – The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

May 5 – Roast of Tom Brady (LIVE – Netflix Original)

May 6 – 30 for 30: The Two Escobars (2010)

May 6 – 30 for 30: Broke (2012)

May 6 – 30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play (2019)

May 6 – Reba (Season 1 – 6)

May 7 – Super Rich in Korea (Season 1 – Netflix Original)

May 8 – The Final: Attack on Wembley (2024 – Netflix Original)

May 8 – War Dogs (2016)

May 9 – Bodkin (Season 1 – Netflix Original)

May 9 – Mother of the Bride (2024 – Netflix Original)

May 9 – Sing Street (2016)

May 9 – Thank You, Next (Season 1 – Netflix Original)

May 9 – The Guardian of the Monarchs (2024 – Netflix Original)

May 10 – Blood of Zeus (Season 2 – Netflix Original)

May 10 – Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of Cesar Roman (Season 1 – Netflix Original)

May 10 – Living with Leopards (2024 – Netflix Original)

May 10 – Pokemon: Horizons: The Series (Part 2 – Netflix Original)

May 10 – The Courier (2024)

May 10 – The Ultimatum: South Africa (Season 1 – Netflix Original)

May 11 – Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart (2024 – Netflix Original)

What’s new to Netflix on May 13 – 23, 2024

Archer

May 13 – Archer (Season 1 – 14)

May 14 – Married at First Sight (Season 15)

May 15 – Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal (2024 – Netflix Original)

May 15 – The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

May 15 – The Quintessential Quintuplets (Multiple Seaons)

May 16 – Bridgerton (Season 3 – Volume 1 – Netflix Original)

May 16 – Dumb and Dumber To (2014)

May 16 – Maestro in Blue (Season 2 – Netflix Original)

May 16 – Upgrade (2018)

May 17 – Open Heart (2023)

May 17 – Power (2024 – Netflix Original)

May 17 – The 8 Show (Season 1 – Netflix Original)

May 17 – Thelma the Unicorn (2024 – Netflix Original)

May 19 – A Simple Favor (2018)

May 19 – Golden Kamuy (2024 – Netflix Original)

May 21 – Paper Trail (Android and iOS – Netflix Games)

May 21 – Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy (2024 – Netflix Original)

May 22 – Act Your Age (Season 1)

May 22 – Buying London (Season 1 – Netflix Original)

May 22 – Toughest Forces on Earth (Season 1 – Netflix Original)

May 23 – Illusions for Sale: The Rise and Fall of Generation Zoe (2024 – Netflix Original)

May 23 – Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf (Season 1 – Netflix Original)

May 23 – In Good Hands 2 (2024 – Netflix Original)

May 23 – Tired (Season 1 – Netflix Original)

What’s new to Netflix on May 24 – 31, 2024

Eric

May 24 – Atlas (2024 – Netflix Original)

May 24 – Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 1 – Netflix Original)

May 24 – Mulligan (Part 2 – Netflix Original)

May 24 – My Oni Girl (2024 – Netflix Orignal)

May 25 – Franco Escamilla: Ladies’ Man (2024 – Netflix Orignal)

May 28 – Burnt (2015)

May 29 – Bionic (2024 – Netflix Original)

May 29 – Colors of Evil: Red (2024 – Netflix Original)

May 29 – Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult (2024 – Netflix Original)

May 29 – Patrick Melrose (Limited Series)

May 30 – Eric (Limited Series – Netflix Original)

May 30 – Geek Girl (Limited Series – Netflix Original)

May 31 – A Part of You (2024 – Netflix Original)

May 31 – Chola Chabuca

May 31 – How to Ruin Love: The Proposal (Season 1 – Netflix Original)

May 31 – Raising Voices (Season 1 – Netflix Original)

May 31 – Tòkunbọ̀ (2024 – Netflix Original)

The list of massive additions to the Netflix library wraps up everything fans could expect for May 2024. If fans would like to keep up with Netflix news regarding upcoming shows and movies, you can visit Netflix Tudum.