Minecraft Rlcraft: 10 Tips And Tricks For Survival

RLCraft is considered as one of the best Minecraft modpacks, consisting of tons of different new RPG-esque elements being added to the game. It focuses on providing players with a sense of realism and immersion, increasing the overall difficulty of menial tasks like adventuring by adding ambient temperature, harder mobs, and more. Here are our favourite tips and tricks for Minecraft survival!

1. Stop Memorizing Crafting Recipes

Once you have RLCraft or any other mod up and running in Minecraft, you might have an issue with remembering the plethora of new crafting recipes now at your disposal. This may lead to you often Googling common recipes leading you to Alt + Tab out which can hinder your experience.

Thankfully, there’s an easier way for you to find crafting recipes. Here’s what you need to do:

Open your inventory

Now, type the item you wish to see the recipe for in the bottom left search bar.

Left-click on the item to find its crafting recipe and right-click to see what items you can build with that particular object.

2. Use Your Atlas for Exploration

Another pivotal RLCraft tip for intermediate players playing Minecraft is to use atlases as much as you can. You can craft an empty antique atlas which, if you hold while exploring and right-click, serves as a permanent map for your surroundings.

You can then put markers on areas of interest, find important landmarks, waypoints and even give it to your friends so that they always have an idea of where to find you. You can also create duplicates of atlases by combining an empty one with an atlas that is filled with information.

When you do so, both atlases link with each other, which leads to any change being made updating on either end.

3. Get A Summoning Staff Early Game

The Summoning Staff can be easily obtained early in Minecraft. Relative to your power, the weapon is awesome at helping you take down Battle Towers with relative ease. When you pull it out, you’ll find an additional bar right above your health which acts as your Mana/Energy bar.

If you hold down right-click, it will use your Mana to summon creatures. Different creatures will take different amounts of mana. You can choose which particular creature you wish to summon by opening the Summoning menu.

Almost all summoned mobs are extremely powerful in the early game and can help you clear through areas whilst you take little to no damage. Plus, if you are more of a passive fighter, the Summoning Staff is a must-have in your toolkit.

4. Use The Summoning Pedestal For Clearing Areas

The Summoning Pedestal is an extremely powerful item in Minecraft that brings forth summons in the area you place it in. It is powered by Redstone and its capacity is determined by the creatures you wish to summon.

They’re really good for dungeons or for base defense. Generally, you should only use these when you really need them as they are expensive to use in the long run and their fuel (Redstone), runs out surprisingly quick.

5. Get a Flying Mount

A flying mount will completely change your RLCraft experience for the better! If you are new to the Minecraft, a pet Roc is your best bet. They’re an avian Lykanite mob and are really easy to get in the early game. You’ll need Avian treats alongside a soulstone.

To tame the Roc, you’ll need to feed it treats until it falls in love with you. Once it does, it has been tamed. However, if it dies, it’ll be gone forever. After taming, you’ll need to apply a soul stone which binds it to you. You’ll then be able to summon it at any point in your summon window.

We recommend setting your summon at Passive and Sit as that’s the easiest way to ride them. Most other Minecraft modpacks do have some version of flying mounts added into the game as they help with travelling large distance.

6. Tame As Many Creatures As You Can

Whether you need them or not, taming tons of creatures provides you with a distinct advantage. Each creature allows a chest to be mounted on them regardless of their type. Therefore, you are able to theoretically have as much storage space as you want depending on the number of creatures you have tamed.

All you need to do is equip the creature with a chest after taming it, and you’ll be able to access the extra storage slots right after you open it. Dismissing your mob and re-summoning it will still keep your items. This is especially useful when you go on dungeon raids to bring items back to your base.

7. Use The Tool Belt!

The tool belt is a useful bauble that allows you to carry multiple tools without taking tons of inventory slots. It slides into your belt slide and has two spaces in it by default. You can then use your Bauble Hotkey which can be found in your controls.

When you use the hotkey, you’ll be able to add / remove weapons and tools while consuming only one inventory slot. If you want a bigger belt, you can combine the bauble with a belt pouch in an anvil.

8. Get The Potion Ring of Resistance

The potion Ring of Resistance is great to use both in the early and late game. You can wear two of them at one time with both giving the Resistance buff which leads to you receiving 40% less damage.

This is especially great if you play more of an aggressive playstyle where you get hit a lot. In essence, you’ll be receiving 530-40% less damage from all attacks which greatly increases your survivability.

9. Reforge your Armor and Weapons

You can use a reforging station to reforge armor, weapons, and baubles. To reforge, place the weapon you wish to reforge at the top and the resource you wish to consume at the bottom. You’ll be able to see the Quality of the weapon as soon as you hover over it.

While qualities like Vicious are okay, you should generally aim for nothing less than Legendary. To do that, keep reforging the weapon with each instance consuming one unit until you get to the quality you want.

10. Disenchant to Maximize your Efficiency

The disenchantment table is the literal opposite of the enchantment table. It has two distinct mechanics depending on which item you end up disenchanting. For armour/weapons, it takes off the highest attachment and destroys the armour/weapon in the process.

However, for books, you can get multiple enchantments using the table, with each singular one requiring an empty book. This helps you combine various enchantments together and take off enchantments that might be useful elsewhere in your books or armour. While not very useful in the early game, it works wonders as you progress, since you end up finding powerful gear with multiple enchantments.

With all these tips in the bag, you’ll be able to take down dungeons with relative ease. Generally, you should try and focus all your early-game efforts on getting a flying mount as it’ll help you traverse through the land in a quicker and safer manner.