Black Clover Anime Film Presents Title, Teaser & March 2023 World Premiere

After a long hiatus, Black Clover will officially be releasing their epic conclusion anime film in March 2023, teasing what is to come in the latest trailer.

Have you missed the sound of Asta’s loud voice yet? Well, get ready as the Black Clover anime film was just announced this week, Thursday, October 6, 2022. It will be titled “Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (Black Clover: Mahо̄ Mikado no Ken)”. The climatic end to save the Clover Kingdom will be determined in this film as it will debut worldwide on Netflix and theatres in Japan on March 31, 2023. Also, Netflix dropped a 30-second, English-subtitled teaser trailer on YouTube—along with the film’s Twitter unveiling a new visual and cast member.

The anime series premiered back in October 2017, and the show was only slated for 51 episodes. Then, it got renewed a year later and continued on in October 2019—due to how popular the series got. The show’s final season or final arc was put on hiatus on April 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed with episode 133 in July 2020, and the final episode was last aired on March 2021 in Japan.

The trailer appeared to show the two protagonists, Asta and Yuno continuing where the show left off, training for their final battle against the Spade Kingdom who wrecked shop across the Clover Kingdom. There were not any hints to any major plot points, but we can definitely expect some big action sequences from Asta’s dual-wielding anti-magic swords. The animation looked as crispy as a well-toasted grilled cheese sandwich.

Crunchyroll and Funimation picked up Black Clover to provide Japanese subbed and English dubbed simulcasting for the series as soon as the series was announced. Even Adult Swim’s Toonami TV lineup picked up airing episodes in December 2017. The manga has done really well with over 15 million copies sold as of May 2021—with currently 32 volumes in circulation.

The original Black Clover manga creator, Yūki Tabata will be the film’s chief supervisor and original character designer. He also drew a visual that was released on the movie’s website and Twitter. Toshihiko Seki (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) will be lending his voice to a mysterious character who was revealed to be a past Wizard King named Konrad Leto.

Studio Pierrot were the original animators on the Black Clover show and will continue to be the animation studio for the film. The world-renowned company has been applauded for their work on other worldwide hit series such as Yu Yu Hakusho, Naruto, Bleach, Boruto and Tokyo Ghoul. Pierrot’s newest work will be for the upcoming final season of Bleach in the Thousand-Year Blood War arc.

Tabata took a planned break back in April 2022, so he could plan the Black Clover manga’s “final arc”, which will be what fans see in the film. The Black Clover manga run has resumed since August 1. Fans have already blown up Twitter with their memes and reactions in the last couple of days. Most of them seemed hyped about how clean the animation looks and expressing their emotions to see one of the great shonen anime series return one last time.

Be sure to catch up on the latest episodes on Crunchyroll before the film drops!