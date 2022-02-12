What to Know for Demon Slayer Season 2 Arc’s Flashy Finale

The Demon Slayer Entertainment arc is about to wrap up with a special episode—the music star, Aimer, finally got her opportunity to perform the award-winning show’s opening on THE FIRST TAKE.

The 2022 Crunchyroll Anime Award winners were announced this week (Wednesday, February 9, 2022) and despite Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba only having the film—Mugen Train—up for nomination for last year, it still managed to win in four major categories. The massive news that dropped this week on the official Demon Slayer website was that the final episode of the Entertainment arc is going to be extended to 45 minutes. Along with news related to the show, the musical artist behind this arc’s opening song, Aimer, finally debuted on the YouTube special show, THE FIRST TAKE.

The Demon Slayer film was able to snag the win for Best Animation, Best Ending Sequence, Best Score and Best Film. Of course, the Japanese punk rock gem, LiSA, won for her song “Shirogane” after creating the first rock and roll opening sequence (Gurenge) for the show’s first season, which has picked up countless awards in 2019 when the show debuted.

But to celebrate the end of this arc, this season’s vibrant and bouncy opening sequence was made by Japanese pop singer, Aimer, with her song, “Zankyosanka” (roughly translated as Reverberation). This past Wednesday saw a special for Aimer performing this same song for Demon Slayer on THE FIRST TAKE YouTube channel. This segment is popular for bringing artists to perform their latest hits; the catch is they only have a single take to shoot it.

The 45-minute-long episode marking the end of the arc is titled “No Matter How Many Times We Are Reborn” (or ‘Nando Umarekawatte mo’ in Japanese). While the greatest moments of action may have all passed, it seems like the team at ufottable will be able to deliver a great ending to this arc and is taking its time to flesh it out with this extended episode. This makes sense as last week’s episode ended with a cliffhanger. Spoiler alert now if you have not caught up yet!

The odds seemed stacked heavily against the demon slayer members last episode as the brother-and-sister duo demons, Gytaro and Daki, showed off their power and prowess in fatally wounding the four main characters: Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke and Tengen. With Tengen losing one arm and the three young slayers running on empty, they made one last-ditch effort to slice the heads of the demons.

They successfully accomplished beheading both demons at the same time, which would spell victory! However, there was no triumphant moment since Gyutaro’s beheaded body seemed to have self-destructed and practically exploding and laying destruction to the whole entertainment district, leaving the condition of our heroes uncertain.

Demon Slayer—Entertainment District Arc

To see the epic conclusion to the Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc, be sure to catch it this Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 8:00 AM PT/11:00 AM EST/4:00 PM GMT. All episodes can be viewed on Crunchyroll and Funimation.