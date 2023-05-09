Star Wars: Unlimited — Competition For Disney Lorcana

Fantasy Flight Games is creating an all-new trading card game—called Star Wars: Unlimited—which will focus on the Star Wars universe.

With Magic: The Gathering owning the trading card game market alongside Pokémon’s collector’s market, Fantasy Flight Games is throwing another competitor into the ring ahead of the upcoming release of Disney Lorcana in September. Star Wars: Unlimited will launch in 2024 with a full card set with over 200 cards and all-new art based on the original Star Wars films released between 1977 and 1983.

Fantasy Flight Games is most known for some high-profile cancellations, like Netrunner, Legend of the Five Rings, Star Wars: Destiny, and most recently KeyForge in 2018, which stopped production and was sold off. While the uphill battle to take the Star Wars property into the card gaming genre is evident, co-designer Jim Cartwright believes in the mission Fantasy Flight is taking up.

“We’re not trying to get into anything crazy or fancy,” Cartwright said. “We wanted to focus all of our design on how do we make the best card game, specifically, and the focus on cards, and the focus on the interaction of those cards and the kind of unlimited possibilities you get from being able to play with all of the Star Wars toys. So it is a non-gimmicky TCG.”

And much like Disney Lorcana, Star Wars: Unlimited plans to emphasize multiplayer from top to bottom, meaning players should be able to use their decks both competitively and casually while mixing in toy play as well.

Disney Lorcana

“This was created as a very much a sandbox-style game,” Cartwright said. “We want you to play with your toys. That was actually a very big part of [what] the original pitch was, and part of [the] reason why Unlimited works so perfectly as a title. It’s the idea of unlimited possibilities that you can bring to your Star Wars experience.”

Players and fans can expect to hear more about Star Wars: Unlimited over the course of this year, with tons of new information set to come ahead of the 2024 launch of the game.