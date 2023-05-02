Star Wars Update — Fortnite Player Reaches Level 1001

With more details emerging, Fortnite’s Find The Force event looks to add a ton of new content ahead of Star Wars Day while a player has reached the elusive Level 1000 mark.

A three-week extravaganza is coming to the ever-popular battle royale title Fortnite to celebrate a collaboration between Epic Games and Lucasfilm for the upcoming Star Wars Day activities on May the 4th. With a focus on the prequel trilogy, players can get pumped up for Clone Wars action, as previously rumoured, along with skins for Anakin Skywalker, Padme Amidala, and finally, Darth Maul.

Running through May 23rd, the Find The Force event will have players find new lightsabers, use the Force, and meet the holograms of some of the franchise’s most beloved Jedi. Earning Galactic Reputation (GR) will allow players to unlock the various goodies on offer, while some items—like the Darth Maul skin—will still require you to purchase the premium event pass for 1,000 V-Bucks ($8).

Additional items available to unlock include the aforementioned Anakin Skywalker and Padme Amidala skins and six different clone troopers, such as the 501st Trooper and a 212th Battalion Trooper. The reintroduction of lightsabers will be a hit with the player base and the bright, shiny Force players to delve into. Also, a new blaster rifle is available, and Obi-Wan, Anakin, and Darth Maul are roaming the island in Fortnite.

In other news, as this highly-anticipated Fortnite event comes into the picture, a player has done the unthinkable—reached the Level 1000 cap. As a part of Chapter 4, Season 2, user FriazaGotDrip hit the rare mark while playing a match with a friend, and Canadian YouTuber, Tabor Hill. This is one of the most impressive feats of levelling in the game, with very few players being able to hold this crown.

Considering maxing out the Battle Pass gets you to Level 200—and is tough enough as it is—the grind to 1000 is definitely an achievement that calls for some respect and congratulations.