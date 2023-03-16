Unreal Editor for Fortnite Launches March 22

Set to launch March 22, the Unreal Editor for Fortnite looks to bring a new level of creativity to the massively popular game.

Custom creations have always played a significant role in Fortnite, adding a unique flavour to the gaming experience. Epic Games now aims to elevate these creative possibilities with the introduction of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite. This PC-exclusive editor will provide users with access to the advanced Unreal Engine 5 toolset, enabling them to create custom games and experiences within the incredibly popular battle royal experience.

Set to launch on March 22, the Unreal Editor for Fortnite serves as an add-on to the base game. In contrast to Fortnite Creative — the existing platform for developing in-game experiences — the new PC application eliminates the need for users to control an in-game character while designing their content. Epic Games highlights that the Unreal Editor will work seamlessly alongside Fortnite’s current Creative toolset, allowing teams of creators to collaborate across PC and console platforms to develop and test islands in real time.

Fortnite Creative has been a cornerstone of the Fortnite experience for several years. It has facilitated incredible player creations, such as the recreation of the original Fortnite map dubbed “Athena Royale.” beyond that, Creative maps have provided players with an effortless way to accumulate in-game XP.

Epic Games recently unveiled Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, aptly named “Mega.” This latest update introduces new points of interest, such as Mega City, a visually striking, neon-drenched metropolis with a Japanese cyberpunk aesthetic. In addition to the new locations, the season also features a crossover event with the popular anime series Attack on Titan, offering fans a unique blend of entertainment.

The introduction of Unreal Editor for Fortnite signifies an exciting new chapter for the game’s customization potential. With its cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5 toolset and seamless integration with the existing Creative platform, Epic Games is set to revolutionize how creators and players interact with the Fortnite universe. Prepare to witness a wave of innovative and captivating experiences as the Unreal Editor paves the way for the future of Fortnite customization.

For even more ways to express yourself in Fortnite, have a look at our list of the rarest skins in the game and get inspired to build your next creation.