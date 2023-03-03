Final Season of Attack on Titan, Part 3’s Second Half Release Window Announced

The final season of Attack on Titan seems like it’s been stretched out as much as humanly possible, but we finally have an idea of when the franchise, as a whole, will come to an end.

The fourth and final season has been split into three parts, with the first airing back in December 2020 and the second coming in January 2022. The third part will air in two different halves, with the first half debuting in a one-hour special in March.

The special airs in Japan on NHK television on Saturday, March 4, and it’s expected to release globally on Crunchyroll just after airing in Japan. While we don’t exactly have official confirmation of this from Crunchyroll, the streaming service traditionally does a good job of making its biggest series immediately available, and Attack on Titan certainly falls into that category.

This means, in the United States, the one-hour special should have been available on Friday, March 3, at roughly 7:30 am PT/10:30 am ET. As of writing, the show still has not dropped, and fans on Twitter are getting impatient. The other strange thing about Part 3 is that it will only feature two episodes, so this one-hour special is all fans will have until the finale that airs later this year.

On that topic, MAPPA has confirmed that Attack on Titan Part 3 Episode 2 will premiere sometime in Fall 2023, but we don’t have a firm date outside of that window. The fall anime season typically runs from October-December, so it could fall anytime within that timeframe. Below you can see a special video from Pony Canyon featuring the new theme song of Part 3, “Under the Tree,” by SIM.

Attack on Titan first premiered in April 2013 and quickly became one of the biggest anime hits in the world. The manga’s 34th and final volume shipped in June 2021, but the ending has proven to be extremely controversial with fans in the years since. It’ll be interesting to see if the anime adaption sticks to the ending of the manga or alters things in any way.