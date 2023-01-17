Attack On Titan Final Season Part 3 Premieres on March 4, Will Be Two Parts

A new teaser trailer was released for Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3, previewing off some quick shots from the upcoming final arc.

The Rumbling has begun! The third part of the final season of Attack on Titan finally has a release date with the first part of the season on March 4, 2023. The teaser trailer showed off some snippets of scenes expected in this epic conclusive part of the final season.

Crunchyroll was the first to report on the official news being released from the Twitter account of the show and from the show’s network, NHK. The trailer did not reveal anything too crazy…who am I kidding, this is Attack on Titan. Everything they have shown us in the last ten years has been quite a wild ride and journey.

The teaser had the protagonist of the show, Eren Jaeger’s voice over some shots from previous seasons while blending into some new shots, revealing some of the outcomes of what happened in Part 2. With the Rumbling in full effect, and Eren’s plans were shown to be going as well as Thanos wiping out half the universe by the end of Avengers: Infinity War. If you have not seen that Avengers movie yet, my bad.

One of the new scenes showed a close-up of a bunch of titans trampling through a field, and potentially a small little kid getting the boot. Very NSFW on the gore, as per usual. It also showed more of what Eren has become when he accomplished the Rumbling and his plans with the Founding Titan from Part 2. He has become quite a bony boy now.

As someone who has read and finished the manga while it was being released weekly, I was both confused and a little disappointed with the original ending. And I think a lot of the Attack on Titan manga readers can attest to when I say that we better see an alternative ending, or maybe show a less ambiguous one. If you get it, you get it.

Regardless, this next part should be one of the most action-packed arcs as fans of the show will finally get to see more titan-on-titan wrestling and jostling. On the plus side, the shots shown were visually stunning, for what little amounts it showed. NHK did not confirm the length for each part but listed the March 3rd airing as a “special broadcast”, which could mean each part may be an anime special instead of multiple episodes.

For anyone wondering if this will be the actual final part and arc for the Attack on Titan series, rest assured. This was confirmed to be the absolute ending with these final two parts in Part 3, especially since there would not be much manga content left to pull from. However, the show has surprised manga readers before.

Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 will be airing on March 3 at 12:25 AM JST on NHK General, but will also be posted on Crunchyroll afterwards for global audiences. Catch the first part of the epic finale then!