The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 Nominees Are Out Now, Here Are Our Predictions

Voting is open for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023, and here is some of our predictions for which anime will be receiving a bunch of awards.

Which anime was your favourite from 2022? Aside from your own Twitter debates and other forum battles, you can now vote for which of the nominated anime shows in each category will win at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023—at the official Crunchyroll Anime Awards website. A panel of judges were specially selected to curate these anime series below, offering a wide variety from different studios and backgrounds for each category and genres.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 is up for 12 nominations, including the Anime of the Year award. The other big contender is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc with 11 nominations—also up for anime of the year and challenging Attack on Titan hard in the score and music categories.

One of the biggest, new anime shows of 2022 was Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, based in the world of the sci-fi RPG game Cyberpunk 2077. The series is up for a whopping 12 nominations as well. It will be interesting to see if this newcomer can topple the solid two aforementioned anime shows above.

Of course, one of the world’s trending series of 2022 that took many fans by storm was the cute and action-packed series, SPY x FAMILY. The series is up for the most nominations with a chonky 17 nominations—’thiccer’ than the fluffball, Bond! The main cast was so good that they have two nominations under the Best Supporting Character category for both Anya and Yor Forger.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners should have a clear win on Best New Series because of its surprising reception to be a work of art, and even caused a resurgence of players to its video game counterpart. In most of the music and score-related categories that Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 has been nominated for, the show could sweep the competition with “The Rumbling” by the band SiM—such a gym banger to get you hyped! An epic battle for Anime of the Year will ensue, but our biggest prediction would be that SPY x FAMILY should be able to pull out on top in most of the categories, including Anime of the Year.

Here is the list of all the nominees and categories for the Anime Awards 2023:

Anime of the Year

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Lycoris Recoil

Ranking of Kings (cour 2)

SPY x FAMILY

Best Original Anime

BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story-

Healer Girl

Lycoris Recoil

The Orbital Children

Vampire in the Garden

YUREI DECO

Best Character Design

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

My Dress-Up Darling

Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

SPY x FAMILY

Best Animation

Akebi’s Sailor Uniform

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

SPY x FAMILY

Best New Series

Call of the Night

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Lycoris Recoil

My Dress-Up Darling

SPY x FAMILY

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Continuing Series

Attack on Titan

(Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

(Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc)

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

(Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

(JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean)

Made in Abyss

(Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun)

One Piece

Best Opening Sequence

“Chikichiki Banban,” QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!

“Mixed Nuts,” Official HIGE DANdism, SPY x FAMILY

“Naked Hero,” Vaundy, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

“The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

“This Fffire,” Franz Ferdinand, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

“Zankyousanka,” Aimer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Ending Sequence

“Akuma no Ko,” Ai Higuchi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

“Comedy,” Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY

“My Heart Has Surrendered,” Airi Suzuki, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

“Koi no yukue,” Akari Akase, My Dress-Up Darling

“Koshaberibiyori,” FantasticYouth, Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd series)

“Yofukashino Uta,” Creepy Nuts, Call of the Night

Best Score

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

SPY x FAMILY

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Film

Bubble

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO

INU-OH

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

One Piece Film Red

The Deer King

Best Anime Song

“Chikichiki Banban,” QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!

“Comedy,” Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY

“My Nonfiction,” Miyuki Shirogane (CV: Makoto Furukawa) & Chika Fujiwara (CV: Konomi Kohara), Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

“New Genesis,” Ado, One Piece Film Red

“Shall We Dance?,” ReoNa, SHADOWS HOUSE -2nd Season-

“The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Director

Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Hiroyuki Imaishi, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Kazuhiro Furuhashi, SPY x FAMILY

Shingo Adachi, Lycoris Recoil

Yosuke Hatta, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Yuichiro Hayashi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Main Character

Bojji, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil

David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Best Supporting Character

Ai Hayasaka, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Rebecca, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Tengen Uzui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character

Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Bojji, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Komi Shouko, Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd series)

Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone

Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Best Action

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

Lycoris Recoil

SPY x FAMILY

Best Comedy

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

Kotaro Lives Alone

My Dress-Up Darling

SPY x FAMILY

Uncle from Another World

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Drama

86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Dance Dance Danseur

Kotaro Lives Alone

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Best Fantasy

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1 Part 2

Overlord IV

Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

The Case Study of Vanitas (Cour 2)

Best Romance

Call of the Night

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd Series)

Love After World Domination

My Dress-Up Darling

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie

Best VA Performance (Japanese)

Atsumi Tanezaki, Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Chika Anzai, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil

Fairouz Ai, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

Misaki Kuno, Faputa and Irumyuui, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Natsuki Hanae, Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Yuki Kaji, Eren Yeager, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best VA Performance (English)

Amanda Lee (Ama Lee), Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Cherami Leigh, Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone

Natalie Van Sistine, Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY

SungWon Cho (AKA ProZD), Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

Zach Aguilar, David, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Zeno Robinson, Gamma 2, Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO

Voting for the Anime Awards 2023 will continue to run until Wednesday, January 25 at 5:00 p.m. PT. The winners will be announced live at the show in Tokyo, Japan. Let the world know what you think was the best anime of 2022 and deserves a nice little award for it!!