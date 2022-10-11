One Piece Big Showing At NYCC 2022: Odyssey Game & RED Film Are Given Fresh Looks

NYCC 2022 happened over the weekend, and a huge section was dedicated to One Piece, with the new Odyssey title receiving playable previews and ‘RED‘ film trailer.

One Piece made a huge splash, literally and figuratively, at NYCC 2022, with a huge Luffy balloon gracing a major part of the show floor and a swath of real estate being given to the new Odyssey game, which was fully playable at the event. Not only were signature characters shown in the preview, but gameplay mechanics were expanded upon, and the trademark jolly roger equipped with Luffy’s hat is shown when engaging in battles. A booth tour and gameplay can be seen from Bandai Namco below.

The preview showed Odyssey gameplay and its turn-based battle system that echoes Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age energy, with its own spin on the formula in classic ‘Straw Hat Pirates’ fashion. Although the information given doesn’t necessarily expand on what ‘memories’ the title will tackle, one can expect huge anime arc points will be given space to shine, and the series’ focus on camaraderie was portrayed as well. Odyssey sets sail on January 12, 2023.

One Piece Red Film Panel at NYCC 2022

Not only was Odyssey shown at NYCC 2022, but the upcoming theatrical film Red release was given panel treatment with Toei Animation & Crunchyroll also Presents: One Piece Film Red featuring the voice cast, Chris Sabat, Colleen Clinkenbeard, Ian Sinclair, Luci Christian, and others celebrating the films around the corner release. The trailer can be seen below.

Fans of the hit anime series have a lot to be excited for in the next coming months, as the theatrical release for Red hits land on November 4, with the upcoming game releasing on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on January 12, 2023. More information can be found on the Bandai website regarding the upcoming game release, and Canada ticketing information for Red will be revealed at a TBD date.