Cyberpunk 2077 Guide: How To Get Edgerunners Jacket

Patch 1.6 introduces a new section of free gameplay content to the Cyberpunk 2077 game. Developers at CD PROJEKT Red have added various tasks to the game for players to accomplish while exploring the open-world setting, as well as a number of items related to the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners animated series.

Now in Cyberpunk 2077, you can get a unique jacket called the “Martinez Jacket” with legendary qualities. We’ll show you step by step how you can obtain this piece of equipment by doing the “Cautionary Tale Quest”, which is required to unlock a new item.

How to start and complete the quest “A cautionary tale”

To begin the second half of the game, you must go to the H4 Megatower in the Santo Domingo area. There, you’ll see a new mission called “Instructive Story.” It appears on the world map without any details.

When you get to the designated place, take a good look around. Make sure you find an area with green graffiti. In addition, make sure you see a cyberpunk party with a part from the anime Cyber Punk: Edgerunner. After this V will become interested in the character of Dave Martinez, leading to the next segment of the mission.

Use the phone and dial El Capitan, he’ll explain everything about the protagonist of the television show and promise to share new information after some delay. You may also do other tasks or spend your own time by skipping around manually. An NPC named Falcio will contact you. After a chat, you’ll be able to go to the specified location for a reward.

How to find Martinez’s jacket from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

The new legendary Edgerunners jacket will be given out after finishing the quest A Cautionary Tale. The Martinez’s jacket in Cyberpunk 2070 isn’t just a reference to the TV show, it brings with it some cool stats. It completely copies the design of the jacket worn by the main character of the TV show Cyberpunk 2020: Edgerunner.