Fortnite Update V24.20 Adds Attack On Titan Crossover

The battle-royale phenomenon, Fortnite, is getting a new update, and along with it comes an Attack on Titan crossover with new items, skins, and gear, as well as the return of dirt bikes!

Fortnite’s newest update v.24.20 brings with it a ton of new content. For starters, an Attack on Titan crossover will feature the arrival of Omni-Directional Movement Gear and Thunder Spears, as well as several new outfits in the Item Shop and a ton of unlockable goodies in the Battle Pass. This update will also unvault the dirt bike, adding to the newly-minted traversal mechanics on offer in Fortnite.

Detailed below is the list of new items and locations available via the Attack on Titan crossover with Fortnite:

ODM GEAR – Retrievable from the ground, Chests, and Scout Regiment Footlockers, put on Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) Gear. Having this apparatus equipped will give you the ability to grapple in the air and strike opponents below! After attacking with the built-in blades, you’ll immediately boost back into the air so you can grapple elsewhere… or hover and execute another attack.

THUNDER SPEARS – Also retrievable from the ground, Chests, and Scout Regiment Footlockers, Thunder Spears are arm-launched rockets designed to penetrate armoured structures, detonating to damage enemies on both sides!

JAEGER'S FAMILY BASEMENT – It has appeared on the Island! But just as this basement contains many secrets, its exact location in Anvil Square is a secret too. Find the location of this new nook in Anvil Square.

New Spray, Back Bling, Emote, and Pickaxe available in the Attack on Titan crossover.

Additionally, the Eren Jaeger Outfit is unlockable via the Battle Pass, while Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackermann Outfits can be found in the Item Shop. Through the Battle Pass, you can also unlock the Spray, Back Bling, Emote, and Pickaxe pictured above, as well as a new Loading Screen, Emoticon, Wrap, and Banner Icon, per usual. Some additional unlockables are available even for those not purchasing the Battle Pass in Fortnite.

One of the more significant changes to Fortnite outside of the Attack-on-Titan takeover is the inclusion of the dirt bike with this update, bringing it back after being vaulted some time ago. More balance changes and bug fixes coming with the update can be found below.

BALANCE CHANGES

Unvaulted the Port-A-Bunker in Zero Build.

Introduced a Rare-rarity Kinetic Blade. With identical damage to the Epic Kinetic Blade, this Rare counterpart has only two Kinetic Dash charges. Rare Kinetic Blades can be found on the ground and Kinetic Blade stands.

Reduced the max headshot damage of the Mythic Havoc Pump Shotgun.

Reduced the accuracy and hip-fire rate of the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle.

In Trios and Squads, reduced the number of Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifles dropped by capturing a rifting-in POI.

In Trios and Squads, reduced the number of Mythic Havoc Pump Shotguns found inside Vaults.

COMPETITIVE NOTES

Thunder Spears are not included in Arena or tournaments.

Dirt Bikes are not included in Arena or tournaments.

MAJOR BUG FIXES