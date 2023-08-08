Jujutsu Kaisen Curses Fortnite In An Epic New Crossover

Fortnite has done it again, forming a new collaboration with one of the currently popular anime licenses, and this time Jujutsu Kaisen gets demonic on Battle Isle.

Every new season of Epic Games’ live service juggernaut seems to introduce a myriad of new content and, more importantly, weapons and items from instantly recognizable IPs. With the Battle Royale V25.30 Update, Jujutsu Kaisen dares to enter the fray, and players can harness cursed energy to unleash against rival combatants. A release trailer has been unveiled to celebrate the occasion, which can be seen below.

As outlined in the trailer, Battle Island participants can destroy cursed llamas in order to learn cursed techniques to employ against adversaries. The Straw Doll Technique and Hollow Technique: Purple can be deployed by combatants, and like the My Hero Academia crossover, these techniques will likely be repurposed to fit the Fortnite formula.

Fans can also complete the new Fortnite Break the Curse! Quests to earn cosmetics and rewards, including an outfit for protagonist Yuji Itadori. Fans can also sign up and compete in the new Jujutsu Kaisen Cup on August 11 for an opportunity to earn a special Spray and Emoticons from the series. The new cup is a Duos Zero Build tournament, and merely earning points can snag you the following unlockables.

Fans looking for their favourite character not named Yuji are also in luck, Fortnite is introducing other characters as outfits that can be purchased through the Item Shop. Nobara Kugisaki, Satoro Gojo, and Megumi Fushiguro are all available for fans to purchase. Unfortunately, there’s no other way to unlock these characters, but fans can see them in their Fortnite duds below.

Fans who participate in the Break the Curse! Quests can earn cursed energy and rewards from the event tab. Fans can grab rewards on the free reward track or the more exclusive premium reward track that will net combatants up to 1,000 V-bucks and a Yuji Itadori combatant outfit. The Break the Curse! Quests start at the Grade 4 level of Jujutsu High standards and will progress up to the Special Grade level with enough play. Each grade level’s Quests will go live as detailed below, and they will be available until August 25.

The Grade 4 Quests are live starting now.

The Grade 3 Quests go live on August 10 at 9 AM ET.

The Grade 2 Quests go live on August 15 at 9 AM ET.

The Grade 1 Quests and Special Grade Quests go live on August 17.

The Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen crossover is playable now, so fans looking for an excuse to revisit Battle Island should look no further. Fans looking for more information on the big crossover can visit the official Fortnite Blog for more info.