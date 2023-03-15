Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Everything You Need to Know

In the footsteps of the immensely successful supernatural shonen anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen has also taken the world by storm since its initial season aired in October 2020. The plot revolves around Yuji Itadori, an extraordinarily powerful high schooler who becomes an apprentice “jujutsu sorcerer” at Tokyo Jujutsu High after inadvertently hosting Ryomen Sukuna, a formidable curse spirit scheming to regain his physical form and conquer the human realm.

Subsequent to the launch of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, a full-length movie set prior to the inaugural season’s events and chronicling the journey of Yuta Okkotsu, another apprentice jujutsu sorcerer, the announcement of Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season has fans eagerly awaiting its arrival. The new season is presently in production, and here is all the information we have on the anticipated release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Release Date and Second Season Announcement

NEWS: JUJUTSU KAISEN TV Anime Season 2 Announced, To Air in 2023!



A second season of Jujutsu Kaisen was confirmed back in February 2022. The much-anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is set to debut in July 2023. This provisional premiere date was revealed at the Jujutsu Kaisen presentation during Jump Fest 2023, held on December 17. In addition to the announcement, a fresh trailer was released, showcasing a renewed glimpse of returning favourites Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, as well as the introduction of supporting characters making their anime debut, including Ruji Amanai and Toji Fushiguro. The success of the first season and the confirmation of a prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which managed to earn $85.1 million since it opened on Dec. 24, has fueled the excitement for the second season.

Storyline and Plot Development

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is expected to follow the manga storyline closely, exploring the world of sorcerers and cursed spirits. We anticipate the continuation of Yuji Itadori’s journey as a Jujutsu sorcerer alongside his mentor, Satoru Gojo, and fellow students, Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki.

Shibuya Incident Arc

Season 2 will likely adapt the highly popular Shibuya Incident Arc, which spans over 50 chapters in the manga. This arc showcases a massive confrontation between Jujutsu sorcerers and cursed spirits in Tokyo’s Shibuya district. Expect intense battles, new characters, and revelations about the sorcerer world as the story unfolds.

Culling Game Arc

Following the Shibuya Incident, the Culling Game Arc delves deeper into the Jujutsu world’s mysteries and introduces a deadly new game with high stakes. The Culling Game, designed by Kenjaku, forces sorcerers and non-sorcerers to fight to the death in order to survive. Yuji and his allies must navigate this dangerous game while uncovering its true purpose.

Returning and New Characters in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen is expected to feature fan-favourite characters like Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo. Additionally, we may see the return of antagonist Suguru Geto, who has a significant role in the manga’s Shibuya Incident Arc.

New characters from the manga, such as the powerful sorcerer Yuta Okkotsu, and the enigmatic cursed spirit, Uraume, are expected to make their debut in the upcoming season as well.

Animation Studio and Production

MAPPA, the renowned animation studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season and the most recent hit anime Chainsaw Man, will likely continue working on Season 2. The studio’s impeccable animation and action sequences contributed to the series’ success, and fans are eager to see what the team will bring to the table in the upcoming season.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 promises an action-packed, thrilling continuation of the captivating storyline, delving deeper into the world of Jujutsu sorcerers and cursed spirits. With the anticipated adaptation of the Shibuya Incident and Culling Game arcs, the introduction of new characters, and the return of fan-favorites, the second season is set to captivate audiences worldwide. Keep an eye out for updates on the official release date and other news surrounding the highly anticipated return of Jujutsu Kaisen.