Exciting Fortnite Skywalker Week Update Adds Han Solo, Luke and Leia

Epic Games has officially kicked off the beginning of Skywalker week with the Fortnite Battle Royale v22.30 that’s bringing back some nostalgic faces.

The Force is definitely strong with this announcement by Epic Games, We’re of course talking about the arrival of the original Star Wars trio of heroes – Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo for Skywalker Week, now playable in Fortnite starting today until 9 AM ET on November 8, 2022.

Hidden throughout the Battle Royale game will be Imperial chests containing various classic lightsabers belonging to Luke and Darth Vader that fans can pick up on the way like Luke’s Blue Lightsaber from A New Hope and Luke’s Green Lightsaber from Return of the Jedi. As well as Vaders iconic red saber that players can use to block incoming fire and throw it boomerang-style at enemies.

Players will get to find Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader’s lightsabers, drop the X-34 Land speeder on opponents, and go crazy with the Stormtroopers’ signature weapon, the classic E-11 Blaster Rifles. There are several ways to find this weapon, including through bars, in chests, or just lying around. You can purchase the nine new player skins by going to the item store and each new character will have three different skins, one-of-a-kind equipment, bling, or a glider; Outfits in the Item Shop starting now.

Luke Skywalker Items:

Luke Skywalker Outfit: Force-sensitive farmer and galactic hero.

Training Remote Back Bling: You better get on with your exercises. (Included with the Luke Skywalker Outfit.)

Slug thrower Rifle Pickaxe: Trusty rifle to have at your side while navigating the Jundland Wastes.

X-34 Land speeder Glider: Ever since the XP-38 came out, they aren’t in demand.

Princess Leia Iteams:

Leia Organa Outfit: Princess. Senator. Rebel. Icon.

R2-D2 Back Bling: Plucky astromech droid. (Included with the Leia Organa Outfit.)

Electrostaff Pickaxe: One of many weapons in a bounty hunter’s arsenal.

Han Solo Iteams:

Han Solo Outfit: Smuggler. Scoundrel. Scruffy-looking nerf herder.

Millennium Falcon Back Bling: She may not look like much, but she’s got it where it counts, kid. (Included with the Han Solo Outfit.)

Vibro-staff Pickaxe: Boba Fett™? Where?

Here are some changes and bug fixes that are coming to the new update: