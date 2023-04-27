News

Fortnite x Star Wars — New Crossover & Season 2 Extended

You've Been Chosen
| April 27, 2023
fortnite star wars anakin skywalker crossover darth vader

Epic Games has teased the newest crossover coming to the multiplayer, battle royale game Fortnite, with a Star Wars Day celebration featuring the iconic Anakin Skywalker.

While the number of collaborations that have come to the global phenomenon Fortnite has reached a ridiculous scale, the next one is coming just in time for Disney to celebrate Star Wars Day with a crossover teaser that appears to show Anakin Skywalker (a.k.a. Darth Vader) in the battle royale shooter. The event appears to be set for May 2nd, 2023, while Star Wars Day takes place every year on May the 4th.

The details on what exactly players should expect from this crossover don’t go much further than that, with the Anakin Skywalker skin apparently on the way, as well as a possible appearance by some ships found in the Star Wars series, more specifically potentially from the Clone Wars era, that can also be seen in the background of the teaser image. Epic Games is sure to divulge much more information very soon.

This also isn’t the first time that Star Wars and Fortnite have crossed over, as there have also been appearances from other iconic characters such as Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader (in suit form), Rey, and Din Djarin from The Mandalorian (along with a Grogu Back Bling). Star Wars-themed points of interest, challenges, and weapons were also a part of previous updates, so more of that is more than likely on the way as well.

At Last Star Wars Makes Its Return To Fortnite Just Before May The 4Th 2

Additionally, prominent Fortnite leaker Shiina has posted on Twitter the Chapter 4 Season 2 end date as a week later than previously believed, stating it’ll now end on June 9th instead of June 2nd, 2023. Epic Games then confirmed the change a short time after the leak, specifying that the current season will end at 2am ET, specifically on June 9th. Players can look forward to the extra week of fun!

File Under: 
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

Stranded Alien Dawn 4

Stranded: Alien Dawn (PC) Review 

Stranded: Alien Dawn is a great experience for those looking to get into the survival…

Pulse11

MSI Pulse 17 (B13V) Laptop Review

MSI’s Pulse 17 B13V is built around a powerful RTX 4070 graphics card for impressive…

hells paradise 2023 watch or drop 23042404 3

Hell’s Paradise (2023): Watch Or Drop

Dive into Hell’s Paradise’s thrilling world with our watch or drop of its first three…

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Review (PS5)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5) Review

Expertly expanding upon its predecessor, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is not only one of the…

Dead Island 2 cover

Dead Island 2 (Xbox Series X) Review

“Who Do You Voodoo” has gone Hollywood in Dead Island 2.