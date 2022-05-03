At Last Star Wars Makes Its Return to Fortnite Just Before May The 4th

Star Wars fans looking to jump back into Fortnite may have a reason, as lightsabers and other items from the Disney-own Sci-fi franchise will be making its return to the battle royale game starting tomorrow as a part of a two-week limited event.

Some of the items players can get their hands on, of course includes lightsabers, four specifically which include Luke Skywalker’s green lightsaber, Kylo Ren’s crossguard red lightsaber, Mace Windu’s purple lightsaber, and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s blue lightsaber. Another item coming to the game includes the E-11 Blaster Rifle which Bars can be exchanged Bars in order to acquire the blaster. All Star Wars weapons like the lightsabers, for example, can be used in the game as normal Fortnite weapons.

Players will be able to run into Imperial Stormtroopers around Fortnite’s Battle Royale and Zero Build maps. The official Fortnite Twitter shared a clip showcasing Star Wars‘ return which included characters putting their lightsabers to the test by deflecting shots from stormtroopers and easily taking down a couple before Kylo Ren made his presence known. In the final seconds, a cloaked figure wielding holding Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s lightsaber was briefly shown teasing that a younger Obi-Wan Kenobi might be coming to Fortnite soon before his Disney+ series premieres later this month.

That’s not the only thing returning, every Star Wars outfit that previously was in Fortnite is making its return, the only exception is The Mandalorian which was featured in a previous Battle Pass. The outfits making a come back to the item shop include Imperial Stormtrooper, Kylo Ren, Zorii Bliss, Finn, Rey, Sith Trooper, Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and Krrsantan.

In addition to the gear and weapons, Epic Games is adding a bevy of Star Wars quests that will be active from now until May 17th. Some of the quests include confiscating a vehicle, using a lightsaber players have acquired, and much more. Players who end up completing five Star Wars-themed quests will earn a special Empire Banner.