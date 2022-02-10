Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series Dated for May 25th

The limited series’ release coincides with the 45th anniversary of Star Wars Episode 4: A New Hope’s original release in 1977. Obi-Wan Kenobi will see the return of Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi master, Obi-Wan Kenobi for the first time on screen since Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. The actor has reprised his role in the past, but only as a voice cameo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: This Rise of Skywalker.

In addition, also returning to the Star Wars galaxy is Hayden Christensen, who will be returning as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the series alongside fellow prequel trilogy stars Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse. McGregor will also serve as the series’ executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow and Joby Harold.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after Ewan McGregor’s character fight with Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. According to director Deborah Chow, the time period that the series is set in “a dark time” for Obi-Wan who is dealing with the loss of his fellow Jedi and friends which the poster depics.

You can’t have the old without the new as Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, Maya Erskine, oses Ingram, Indira Varma, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie have been cast in the upcoming series.

Notably, Rupert Friend has been reportedly been cast as the Grand Inquisitor. The character is a Pau’an Jedi hunter who has dark-side Force powers and follows Vader’s orders to “seek out fugitive Jedi and Force-sensitive youths, preventing them from becoming a threat to the Empire.” The Grand Inquisitor was heavily featured in the early seasons of Dave Feloni’s animated series, Star Wars Rebels, so it will be interesting to see the character’s adaptation into live-action. Other Inquisitors have been featured in other Star Wars media, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will stream on May 25th on Disney+ with a new episode releasing each week, no trailer has been released, but we should expect one in the coming months. Maybe it will drop on May the Fourth.