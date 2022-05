Obi-Wan Kenobi Official Trailer Released With May 27 Premiere Date

Now, this is where the fun begins. Ever since the famous highground scene in Revenge Of The Sith, fans have wondered what Obi Wan had been doing in between the events of the prequel and A New Hope. Thankfully, The official trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series on Disney+ is here along with a release date of May 27. It's been a not so well-kept secret that Hayden Christensen is reprising his role of Anakin Skywalker alongside Ewan McGregor as the padawan's master, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Anakin of course turns to the dark side, but what remains to be seen is how much the two Jedi will interact, and while we still don't know much about that, at least we won't have to wait long!