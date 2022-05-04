Disney Releases New Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer to Kick Off Star Wars Day

To celebrate Star Wars Day, Disney has released the second trailer of its upcoming Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is premiering with more than one episode later this month.

The trailer features new and expanded scenes from the last trailer of the upcoming Star Wars limited series. The series takes place 10 years after Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall to the dark side of his former Jedi apprentice and best friend, Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. One scene shows an interaction between Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi and Joel Edgerton’s Owen Lars, where the titular character is trying to convince Uncle Owen to let him train Luke which he responds with “Like you trained his father?” which is sure to be a bit of a stinger for the former Jedi Order general.

At the end of the trailer, we also get a tease that Darth Vader is coming for his former master. This will be the first time we see the Sith Lord on screen in live action since 1983’s Return of the Jedi, which will see Hayden Christensen reprise his role but this time around in the suit following his defeat at his former teacher/friend. The trailer also shows more footage of the inquisitors, who were introduced to the mainstream audience in Stat Wars Rebels and since then have popped up as the main threat in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

We see the group’s leader, the Grand Inquisitor and the Second Sister seeking out Obi-Wan Kenobi after catching wind of his presence on Tattoine. This leads to the Jedi master leaving the planet so the empire and putting the attention on him for Vader and the inquisitors to follow, so they don’t discover the presence of a future Jedi Knight, Luke Skywalker.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will release on Disney+ in a two-episode premiere two days after its previously announced May 25th date, which will be a Friday release going forward. The series will start streaming on May 27th.