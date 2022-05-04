New Lego Star Wars Diorama Sets Available In Time For May The 4Th: Star Wars Day

The LEGO Group has launched three new LEGO Star Wars diorama sets in celebration of May the 4th: Star Wars Day. They were officially launched on April 26.

The Star Wars sets include the locations of the Death Star, Dagobah, the famous Trench Run from Episode IV, along with an AT-AT, Boba Fett’s Starship, and the Imperial Armored Marauder.

According to LEGO, fans will be able to, “Continue the journey with the crushingly dramatic Star Wars: A New Hope scene, where Luke Skywalker, Han Solo™, Chewbacca™, and Princess Leia Organa™ are temporarily stranded after freeing the princess from Detention Block AA-23, with this Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama building set. Packed with authentic details including moving walls, a dianoga’s head, and famous characters like C-3PO™, R2-D2™, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, and Princess Leia, fans will have no shortage of key features to showcase in this set. ”

Wrong place, right time…*cringe*. The new LEGO Star Wars Diorama collection is available now!#LEGOStarWars #May4th pic.twitter.com/M2V8kuFEqZ — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 27, 2022

Included with the Empire Strikes Back set are minifigures of Yoda, Luke Skywalker, and R2-D2, but it’s not clear whether the other sets will have minifigures as well. There will be other promotions too, up until May 8th, when the celebration ends. Specifically, an AT-AT for purchases over $40 on the LEGO website and VIP sweepstakes signed by C-3PO himself, Anthony Daniels.

Last year’s sets were a R2-D2 set and a Tatooine Homestead, which is similar to 2019’s Battle of Hoth 20th anniversary set. This time, however, fans can get a Luke Skywalker Red Five helmet and a Mandalorian helmet after the success of the show on Disney+.

LEGO Diorama Sets

This year’s models are available as of April 26 from LEGO.com, LEGO stores, and from other retailers for $77.41 CAD and up. However, the LEGO Star Wars Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama building set will only be sold at Walmart, in addition to LEGO.com and LEGO stores, so be sure to check your local retailers for more information.

May the 4th be with you!