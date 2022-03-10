Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer Release by Disney+

Obi-Wan Kenobi has taken his first steps into the streaming world with the release of the first teaser trailer of Ewan McGregor’s titular Disney+ series as he reprises his Jedi master role for the first time since 2005’s Revenge of the Sith.

The trailer answers the question of what the Jedi master will be doing in the series when it premieres on the 45th anniversary of the original Star Wars film on May 25th. Since the rise of the empire, Kenobi has gone into hiding on Tatooine to keep an eye on his former apprentice’s son, Luke who we see in the trailer and looks to be pretending to be flying a starfighter, possibly an X-wing. We also get to see Uncle Owen, who is played by Joel Edgerton who reprises the role from his first appearance in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith.

The two Star Wars movie Easter eggs aside, we get a look at a new inquisitor, Reva, the third sister played by The Queen’s Gambit star, Moses Ingram. For anyone who doesn’t know the inquisitors who were originally introduced in Dave Feloni’s animated series, Star Wars Rebels are force-sensitive dark side agents trained in the art of hunting and eliminating Jedi that survived Order 66 during the Clone Wars; they answer directly to Darth Vader. We also get to see the live-action debut of The Grand Inquisitor, who made multiple appearances in Star Wars Rebels.

The trailer footage tells us that the inquisitors caught wind of a Jedi on Tatooine, not so much on uncovering the presence of a future Jedi Knight in Luke Skywalker, but they are close. To make sure they never do, Kenobi decides to lay the bread crumbs to put attention on him, so they follow him off-world—which thankfully we don’t have to watch another Star Wars show that solely takes place on Tatooine. The reveal of Kenobi leaving the desert planet is news as past Star Wars stories like comics and novelizations never confirmed if the Jedi master ever left Tatooine during his 19-year period of self-isolation.

Overall, the trailer looks like a series that fans can really dive into, even more so than The Book of Boba Fett if the teaser trailer is anything to go by. Seeing the inquisitors in live-action will be interesting for Rebels fans. Also, interestingly, this series takes place five years after Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, so probably won’t see the second sister on the show. However, one character from the game we will get to see is Darth Vader, who Hayden Christensen will reprise the role for the first time since Revenge of the Sith in the Disney+ series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 25th, so hopefully, we’ll get to learn more about the show in another trailer possibly on Star Wars Day aka May 4th.