Obi-Wan Kenobi Swings His Lightsaber Into Fortnite On May 26

Now that Obi-Wan Kenobi has his show, it’s only fitting for him to take the high ground and make an appearance in Fortnite on May 26.

Epic announced that Mr. Kenobi will be the latest Star Wars character in Battle Royale when he jumps into the game’s item shop on May 26, which is the day before the new show Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+. In addition to the Jedi himself, players can also snap up a bundle that includes a Jedi Interceptor glider and a pickaxe blade that is, sadly, not a lightsaber.

Of course, this is far from the only crossover between Fortnite and Star Wars. Just this month, Epic temporarily added lightsabers back into the game, and prior to that, characters like The Mandalorian have been notable additions to the new Fortnite seasons. In 2019, J.J. Abrams stopped by the game’s world to show off a clip from The Rise of Skywalker.

Fortnite has been a busy place as of late, particularly on mobile, as the game has become accessible through both Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now. The Obi-Wan Outfit will be made available in the game along with the Master’s message emote, which is, “An important transmission…” and Desert Essential’s Black Bling, also included with the Outfit, “An assortment of tools perfect for living an isolated existence on a remote desert planet,” according to Fortnite.

These items are available on their own or together in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Bundle, which also includes the Kenobi, Surrounded Loading Screen. He’s got one last trick up his sleeve though, as players can compete in the Battle Royale Duos Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup on Sunday, May 22 for a chance to earn the Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit and Desert Essentials Black Bing earlier than other players as long as they win the competition.

Jump into the shop on May 26th at 8pm EST to grab the Obi-Wan Kenobi Fortnite outfit!