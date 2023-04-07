Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023: Exciting Day 1 Film & TV News

The massive Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 kicked off today, and the first day has already seen many exciting announcements for the future.

The massive Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 kicked off this weekend in London, and each year the event is responsible for continuing the Star Wars hype. Coming on the heels of the massive Star Wars Jedi: Survivor preview, this year’s Celebration is already off to a great start, as the first day has already seen some exciting announcements in the film department. While more new projects were announced for the future of the galaxy far, far away, fans got another look at a familiar face.

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Announcements

Ahsoka Teaser Trailer

Finally, another look at the upcoming Disney+ Ahsoka series, and it’s coming sooner rather than later. Fans haven’t received any information about the series since the January 2023 update, which confirmed Mary Elizabeth Winstead as a cast member. The trailer above shows a brief glimpse of what fans can expect from the first season of the upcoming series after the character was first seen in The Mandalorian Chapter 13: The Jedi. Rosario Dawson told StarWars.com, “I’m just really glad that she lived, that we’ve been able to continue to grow with her.

Ahsoka starts streaming on Disney+ in August.

Three New Films Announced At Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023!

The celebration continues with the big announcement that three more Star Wars films are on the way from Lucasfilm, reports StarWars.com. The films have already been set in their respective timelines in the Star Wars universe, and directors have also been selected for the projects.

Dave Filoni, a longtime Star Wars director, is set to direct a movie focusing on the New Republic. James Mangold has been tapped to direct a film set during the dawn of the Jedi, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will helm a direct sequel to the latest trilogy, set after the events of Rise of the Skywalker. Daisy Ridley is set to reprise her role as Rey as she works to build a new Jedi Order.

The huge Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 is taking place from today, April 7, until April 10, and fans can keep up with all of the action on the official Star Wars website.