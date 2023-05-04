Star Wars Day: Great Gifts to Say May the Fourth Be With You

Every year, May the Fourth—Star Wars Day— comes around, and it’s time to celebrate the greatest space story ever told–sorry, Startrek–in the history of the galaxy. There are so many ways to celebrate, like watching all of the movies, dressing up as your favourite Jedi or maybe making Jabba the houmous with friends.

I personally like to celebrate my Star Wars love with some Star Wars-themed gifts. Or maybe you’ve got a partner or friend obsessed with the series, and you want to make them smile on May the Fourth. Either way, you’re in the right place. Here we have an expertly reviewed guide of gifts to say May the Fourth be with you to that special someone.

Here are the best Star Wars Day May the Fourth gifts for 2023:

The Small Baby Gu Bundle

Price: $299.98

Maybe your friend is an avid fan but, for some reason, doesn’t want to shout their love from the rooftops. If they’re that kind of fan, this gift is perfect. Or maybe they, like me, really like baby Grogu and shiny lights. This package of 17 hexagon light panels comes in baby Grogu green and ear-tip pink, perfect for arranging into his cute little silhouette. As an added bonus, you can choose from “the light side” and “the dark side” in the partnered app.

Nanoleafs’ Small Baby Gu Bundle comes with a controller, mounting plates, tape, and a power supply. The panels also respond dynamically to touch and sound. If your friend and baby Grogu end up having a falling out, the panels come in over 16 million colours and can be arranged however they please. The Small Baby Gu Bundle usually costs $299.98 but is currently on sale for $269.98, just in time for Star Wars Day.

Star Wars Timelines

Price: $66.00

Maybe the person you are buying for this Star Wars Day is a lore fanatic; if they are, this Star Wars Timelines hardcover is a perfect addition to their bookshelf. It’s the written history of everything from the time before the High Republic to the fall of the First Order. Star Wars Timelines is sorted chronologically into seven major eras, following the Skywalkers and other crucial characters through time and space.

This gift is also perfect for detail-oriented fans; the book offers deep dives into major and minor events. Kristen Baver, the associate editor of StarWars.com, is the main force behind this book, so you know its accurate information. Give your lore friend the chance to deep-dive and maybe even learn something they didn’t know; after all, knowledge is the best gift, and it’s only $66.00.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook

Price: $60.00

Does the person you’re shopping for like to cook, maybe even a nice meal for Star Wars Day? Do they like those ‘making dish from popular franchise’ YouTube videos? Have they been dreaming of making some spicy Mandalorian stew for the next potluck? If they are, the Star Wars: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook is their perfect gift.

There are over 70 recipes to try out, all inspired by meals from the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme parks at Walt Disney World. Strono “Cookie” Tuggs is the intergalactic chef behind these tasty recipes. The Galaxy’s Edge Cookbook set also comes with an exclusive apron with adjustable straps, a large front pocket, and an adorable ewok on the front. This set goes for $60, pick one up for Star Wars Day!

Beskar Ingot Drive Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive 2TB

Price: $175.99

Release your inner Mandalorian with this Beskar™ Ingot External Hard Drive. This sleek hard drive is forged with a Beskar Ingot design, making you the coolest bounty hunter in the office. A beautiful Mandalorian-inspired cerulean blue LED light is at the bottom of the hard drive.

Seagate’s Beskar™ Ingot External Hard Drive is perfect for your media-obsessed friends, coming with 2TB and working with MAC, PC, Xbox, and Playstation systems. With that much space, a galaxy of games, media, and files can be stored. All this comes to $175.99, a great price to become the sleekest Mandalorian out of your friends this Star Wars Day.

Corkcicle Star Wars Collection

Price: $54.00 – $74.00

This Corkcicle Star Wars line of tumblers, canteens, kid’s cups, etc., comes in a wide range of Star Wars character-inspired designs. Before you ask, yes, there is a Grogu mug with his ears; it was the first thing I looked for, and it’s insanely cute. There are over 40 bottles to choose from in this collection, ranging from Stormtrooper designs to Chewbacca coffee mugs, so it’s guaranteed you’ll find that perfect cup for every fanatic in your life.

Corkcicle sizes range from twenty-ounce canteens to seamless twelve-ounce cups, perfect for your cooled drink of choice. The line is triple-insulated with stainless steel and has a handy silicone bottom to prevent sliding and spills. So which side are you going to choose? The canteen resistance or the kid’s cup dark side? Prices range from $54.00 to $74.00, but many are on sale right now, so don’t miss out before Star Wars Day is over.

Star Wars: The High Republic Comic Series

Price: $18.80

This gift is perfect for both the Marvel comic collectors and Star Wars fans in your life on Star Wars Day. The Star Wars: The High Republic five-volume series follows the golden age of the Jedi. It features stunning artwork from Ario Anindito and is written by best-selling comic author Cavan Scott. The comics follow Padawan Keeve Trennis during the height of the Jedi. Trennis is forced to decide between her Jedi training and saving innocents while she questions who she can trust.

It’s a brand new Star Wars story set centuries before the Empire, and the Skywalker Saga were even a twinkle in the galaxy’s eye. The comic comes with new alien horrors, which is always a plus in my book. This is an excellent addition to any Star Wars fan, comic fan, or fan of both’s collections, especially at $18.80 per book.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Price: $59.99

If you’re anything like me, you probably spent your childhood dragging your cousins into the lava pits in LEGO Star Wars, or maybe you played the games properly. Either way, you can experience the Star Wars universe in epic LEGO fashion all over again with the LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga video game. Play through all nine Skywalker Saga films in any order you choose; this game comes with a galaxy of fun.

You can choose from over 300 playable characters, run over stormtroopers in over 100 vehicles, and cause chaos—or save; you choose—while exploring 23 different planets. If you purchase the digital edition, you can play as the classic Obi-Wan Kenobi. All this fun comes for $59.99, and there are also many add-ons to choose from, like the Mandalorian Season 1 Pack, so yes, Grogu is playable!

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Price: $89.99

Is the person you’re shopping for this May the Fourth a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order superfan? Have they been waiting for the next installment since they finished the game? Why not make their year and get them Electronic Arts Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

The story follows one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal Kestis, as he fights to make his stand against an increasingly hostile galaxy. Play through this galaxy-wide, third-person, action-packed narrative that picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The game goes for $89.99 and releases just in time for May the Fourth, making it the perfect gift on Star Wars Day.