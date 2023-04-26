PlayStation Plus May 2023 Subscribers Getting Free Games

PlayStation Plus subscribers at all levels can look forward to receiving three new games that are completely free to play. Not to be confused with the Extra and Premium offerings—these are going to everyone!

Starting on May 2nd, 2023, PlayStation Plus subscribers at all levels, from Premium to Extra, and even those Essential users, will all receive three free games. This monthly games lineup of GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders will be available to all users until June 6th, 2023 at the low, low price of totally free (minus the subscription fee, of course)!

With another month comes more free games from PlayStation Plus and here is the lineup for May 2023:

GRID Legends | PS4, PS5

GRID Legends is a “high-stakes driving experience” combining the unpredictable nature of motorsports with a variety of race locations and an immersive narrative that throws you right into the racing circuit. With a cast that includes Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Barbie), you’ll race against other members of the infamous Ravenwest Motorsport in a documentary-esque experience.

Chivalry 2 | PS4, PS5

Jump onto the battlefield in Chivalry 2—a multiplayer, first-person slasher inspired by “epic medieval movie battles.” With large-scale conflicts across sprawling environments that could take you from a Tournament to the siege of a castle, Chivalry 2 lets the player pick between four classes and twelve subclasses—each with their own unique weapons and abilities—in order to get their fight on with up to 64 players!

Descenders | PS4

Descenders is an “extreme downhill biking game” featuring a physics system that lets you fully control your rider’s every twitch and movement. With tons of jumps and slopes to ride across procedurally-generated levels, you’ll have to utilize all of your abilities to master your riding style to beat the competition.

That’s all the games for this month, but remember that PlayStation Plus members only have until Monday, May 1st, 2023 to add Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Tails of Iron to their game library.