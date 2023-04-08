Free Games April 2023: PlayStation, Xbox, Epic Games, Prime Gaming

Here is a collected list of free games in April 2023 across PS Plus, Xbox Live Gold, the Epic Games Store and Prime Gaming.
So Resident Evil 4 Remake and The Last of Us Part I are free this month…just kidding. All April Fool’s Day/month jokes aside, there are a lot of great free games coming to many subscriptions/game passes for April 2023—the Easter bunny is kind this year! Here is a compiled list of all the games coming to the major platforms: PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, the Epic Games Store, and Prime Gaming.
Across each of the stores and subscriptions, grabbing Wolfenstein: The New Order, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Out of Space: Couch Edition and Dying Light: Enhanced Edition are my personal picks. Wolfenstein: The New Order is a great FPS game which had a revamped combat system from its previous games in the series, and that story was oh-so-fun with Nazis in the 1960s. On the PlayStation-exclusive side of things, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a great platformer game that revitalized the game series and was super cute.
For Xbox Live Gold, Out of Space: Couch Edition is just an all-around awesome party game. If you love co-op shenanigans with some alien entanglements, this will be hours of fun for you and your family/friends. Rounding out the subs and game passes, Dying Light: Enhanced Edition is a fantastic survival, open-world game. It is perfect for players who loved Dead Island (same creators), but this one has a lot more maneuverability with the parkour mechanics and such.
Here is a full list breakdown for all the free games for April on their respective platforms and services:
PlayStation Plus Free Games for April- All available starting April 4
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5, PS4)
- Meet Your Maker (PS5, PS4)
- Tails of Iron (PS5, PS4)
Xbox Live Gold Free Games for April
- Out of Space: Couch Edition (Available April 1 – 30)
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind (Available April 16 – May 15)
Epic Games Store Free Games for April
- Dying Light Enhanced Edition (April 6 – April 13)
- Shapez (April 6 – April 13)
- Mordhau (April 13 – April 20)
- Second Extinction (April 13 – April 20)
Prime Gaming Free Games for April
- April 6
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Ninja Commando
- Art of Fighting 3
- April 13
- The Beast Inside
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Crossed Swords
- Ghost Pilots
- April 20
- Beholder 2
- Terraformers
- Metal Slug 4
- Ninja Masters
- April 27
- Looking for Aliens
- Grime
- Sengoku
- Magician Lord