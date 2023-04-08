News

Free Games April 2023: PlayStation, Xbox, Epic Games, Prime Gaming

Free Heavy Hitters To Take Advantage Of
| April 8, 2023
Here is a collected list of free games in April 2023 across PS Plus, Xbox Live Gold, the Epic Games Store and Prime Gaming.

So Resident Evil 4 Remake and The Last of Us Part I are free this month…just kidding. All April Fool’s Day/month jokes aside, there are a lot of great free games coming to many subscriptions/game passes for April 2023—the Easter bunny is kind this year! Here is a compiled list of all the games coming to the major platforms: PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, the Epic Games Store, and Prime Gaming.

Across each of the stores and subscriptions, grabbing Wolfenstein: The New Order, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Out of Space: Couch Edition and Dying Light: Enhanced Edition are my personal picks. Wolfenstein: The New Order is a great FPS game which had a revamped combat system from its previous games in the series, and that story was oh-so-fun with Nazis in the 1960s. On the PlayStation-exclusive side of things, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a great platformer game that revitalized the game series and was super cute.

For Xbox Live Gold, Out of Space: Couch Edition is just an all-around awesome party game. If you love co-op shenanigans with some alien entanglements, this will be hours of fun for you and your family/friends. Rounding out the subs and game passes, Dying Light: Enhanced Edition is a fantastic survival, open-world game. It is perfect for players who loved Dead Island (same creators), but this one has a lot more maneuverability with the parkour mechanics and such.

Here is a full list breakdown for all the free games for April on their respective platforms and services:

PlayStation Plus Free Games for April- All available starting April 4

  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5, PS4)
  • Meet Your Maker (PS5, PS4)
  • Tails of Iron (PS5, PS4)

Xbox Live Gold Free Games for April

  • Out of Space: Couch Edition (Available April 1 – 30)
  • Peaky Blinders: Mastermind (Available April 16 – May 15)

Epic Games Store Free Games for April

  • Dying Light Enhanced Edition (April 6 – April 13)
  • Shapez (April 6 – April 13)
  • Mordhau (April 13 – April 20)
  • Second Extinction (April 13 – April 20)

Prime Gaming Free Games for April

  • April 6
    • Wolfenstein: The New Order
    • Ninja Commando
    • Art of Fighting 3
  • April 13
    • The Beast Inside
    • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
    • Crossed Swords
    • Ghost Pilots
  • April 20
    • Beholder 2
    • Terraformers
    • Metal Slug 4
    • Ninja Masters
  • April 27
    • Looking for Aliens
    • Grime
    • Sengoku
    • Magician Lord

For more free games, make sure to also check out CGMagazine’s Easter giveaway for free game codes across all major systems! Enter on CGMs Twitter, @CGMagonline.

File Under: Epic Games, Prime Gaming, PS Plus, Xbox Live Gold
