What’s Coming To PlayStation Plus In April 2023?

Bethesda Games On PlayStation?!
| April 12, 2023
With another month upon us, PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting another new set of titles to sink their teeth into, with the adorable Kena: Bridge of Spirits leading the pack.

Another month means all-new games coming to the PlayStation Plus subscription service for Extra and Premium users. This month, all the following titles will be available on April 18th, 2023, making things super simple for players to remember this time around. With the adorable Kena: Bridge of Spirits leading the way, players can also look forward to a handful of Bethesda Softworks published titles, as well as a fishing game!

But that’s not all! Slay the Spire is a highly-recommended deck-building roguelike that many fans truly adore, while Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom meshes old-school gameplay with an all-new look as it is a spiritual successor of sorts to the Wonder Boy series from the Sega Master System. Anything Little Big Planet is always a good time, so Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a must-play for those who haven’t jumped in yet.

Once again, the following games will be available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers on April 18th, 2023:

Marvel’s Spider-Man, Resident Evil, and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 will be among some of the titles leaving the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in May. Members with Game Catalog benefits can still play by May 15th. 

Additionally, PlayStation Plus Premium users will receive Doom, Doom II, Doom 3, and Doom 64 on PlayStation 4, while Dishonored: Definitive Edition will also be coming to PS4 users as part of PlayStation’s Classic lineup. Seeing Dishonored categorized as a “classic” title is making me feel old, so I’ll go ahead and wrap up the article now. Thanks for reading!

